MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd    0925

BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0925)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - General Disclosure under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

06/13/2019 | 10:59am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 925)

GENERAL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF

THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules in respect of Loan Documents entered into by the Borrowers (which are subsidiaries of the Company) and the Bank in relation to extension of existing loan facilities of total amounts of HK$181,900,000 and US$6,480,000 for a period of thirty six months. The Loan Documents impose, among other things, a minimum shareholding percentage requirement of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited in the Company.

This announcement is made by Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the requirement under Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

On 13 June 2019, Guangzhou Guang Ming Real Estates Company Limited and Oriental Union Investments Limited (which are subsidiaries of the Company) ("Borrowers") as borrowers separately entered into certain loan documents ("Loan Documents") with a bank (the "Bank") to extend the existing loan facilities of total amounts of HK$181,900,000 and US$6,480,000 for a period of thirty six months.

Pursuant to the Loan Documents, if at any time Beijing Enterprise Group Company Limited (北京控股集团有限公司) is not or ceases to be the single largest shareholder of the Company or holds less than forty per cent (40%) of the Company's issued share capital, the Borrowers shall thereupon prepay all outstanding amounts under the Loan Documents within ten days.

The Company will comply with the continuing disclosure requirements pursuant to Rule

13.21 of the Listing Rules for so long as circumstances giving rise to the obligation continue to exist.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Ching Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Qian Xu, Mr. Li Shuping, Mr. Zhao Jiansuo, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Dong Qilin, Mr. Li Changfeng, Mr. Cheng Ching Fu, Mr. Yu Luning, Mr. Ang Renyi and Mr. Ng Kin Nam are the executive Directors; and Mr. Goh Gen Cheung, Mr. Zhu Wuxiang, Mr. James Chan, Mr. Song Lishui and Mr. Xie Ming are the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 14:58:07 UTC
