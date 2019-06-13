Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - General Disclosure under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules in respect of Loan Documents entered into by the Borrowers (which are subsidiaries of the Company) and the Bank in relation to extension of existing loan facilities of total amounts of HK$181,900,000 and US$6,480,000 for a period of thirty six months. The Loan Documents impose, among other things, a minimum shareholding percentage requirement of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited in the Company.

On 13 June 2019, Guangzhou Guang Ming Real Estates Company Limited and Oriental Union Investments Limited (which are subsidiaries of the Company) ("Borrowers") as borrowers separately entered into certain loan documents ("Loan Documents") with a bank (the "Bank") to extend the existing loan facilities of total amounts of HK$181,900,000 and US$6,480,000 for a period of thirty six months.