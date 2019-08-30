Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 ...
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 925)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
4
206,443
198,868
Cost of sales and services
(52,253)
(51,264)
Gross profit
154,190
147,604
Change in fair value of investment properties, net
136,591
-
Other income and gains, net
4
68,290
63,282
Selling and distribution expenses
(7,818)
(7,327)
Administrative expenses
(112,370)
(103,655)
Other expenses
(5,623)
(5,987)
Finance costs
5
(242,203)
(208,872)
Share of profits and losses of:
Joint ventures
99,995
(71)
Associates
(27,185)
(9,802)
1
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
6
63,867
(124,828)
Income tax
7
(63,507)
(11,542)
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
360
(136,370)
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(80,592)
(158,553)
Non-controlling interests
80,952
22,183
360
(136,370)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
Basic and diluted
9
HK(1.16) cents
HK(2.31) cents
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
360
(136,370)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods:
- Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(11,494)
(120,147)
- Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of:
Joint ventures
(1,883)
(12,611)
Associates
6,812
(4,804)
Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to
(6,565)
profit or loss in subsequent periods
(137,562)
Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods:
- Changes in fair value of equity investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income, net of income tax of nil
(1,935)
(21,420)
- Share of other comprehensive loss of associates
(2,182)
(109)
Net other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified
(4,117)
to profit or loss in subsequent periods
(21,529)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR
THE PERIOD, NET OF INCOME TAX OF NIL
(10,682)
(159,091)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR
THE PERIOD
(10,322)
(295,461)
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(88,229)
(295,932)
Non-controlling interests
77,907
471
(10,322)
(295,461)
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
1,112,314
1,135,586
Investment properties
10
8,051,587
7,636,423
Prepaid land lease payments
-
83,072
Right-of-use assets
84,621
-
Goodwill
186,104
186,104
Interests in joint ventures
1,791,783
1,795,922
Interests in associates
935,658
877,790
Equity investments at fair value through other
20,852
comprehensive income
22,787
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
29,647
29,681
Land held for development or sale
4,348,051
4,316,982
Pledged and restricted bank deposits
10,925
62,759
Deferred tax assets
22,036
28,325
Total non-current assets
16,593,578
16,175,431
CURRENT ASSETS
Properties held for sale
91,939
91,995
Inventories
9,116
1,695
Trade receivables
11
15,682
10,633
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
125,247
101,127
Due from a joint venture
117,839
153,813
Due from associates
111
29,126
Pledged and restricted bank deposits
31,496
656,199
Cash and cash equivalents
1,283,577
1,101,402
Total current assets
1,675,007
2,145,990
4
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
12
9,054
9,553
Other payables and accruals
554,070
1,106,628
Due to a joint venture
414
127,239
Due to other related parties
177,952
167,900
Derivative financial instrument
16,244
-
Bank borrowings
1,385,249
1,115,297
Guaranteed bonds
2,329,363
-
Income tax payables
57,124
65,801
Provision for compensation
224,766
225,586
Total current liabilities
4,754,236
2,818,004
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(3,079,229)
(672,014)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
13,514,349
15,503,417
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Due to other related parties
452,742
451,948
Due to an associate
194,676
-
Bank borrowings
2,606,278
2,394,701
Guaranteed bonds
1,933,784
4,246,036
Derivative financial instrument
-
20,937
Deferred revenue
119,371
210,481
Defined benefit obligations
19,404
19,427
Deferred tax liabilities
1,627,048
1,589,657
Total non-current liabilities
6,953,303
8,933,187
Net assets
6,561,046
6,570,230
EQUITY
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
Issued capital
13
696,933
696,933
Reserves
3,145,416
3,233,645
3,842,349
3,930,578
Non-controlling interests
2,718,697
2,639,652
Total equity
6,561,046
6,570,230
5
