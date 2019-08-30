Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd    0925   BMG1145H1097

BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0925)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 925)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

4

206,443

198,868

Cost of sales and services

(52,253)

(51,264)

Gross profit

154,190

147,604

Change in fair value of investment properties, net

136,591

-

Other income and gains, net

4

68,290

63,282

Selling and distribution expenses

(7,818)

(7,327)

Administrative expenses

(112,370)

(103,655)

Other expenses

(5,623)

(5,987)

Finance costs

5

(242,203)

(208,872)

Share of profits and losses of:

Joint ventures

99,995

(71)

Associates

(27,185)

(9,802)

1

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX

6

63,867

(124,828)

Income tax

7

(63,507)

(11,542)

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

360

(136,370)

Attributable to:

  Shareholders of the Company

(80,592)

(158,553)

Non-controlling interests

80,952

22,183

360

(136,370)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Basic and diluted

9

HK(1.16) cents

HK(2.31) cents

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

360

(136,370)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to

  profit or loss in subsequent periods:

  - Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(11,494)

(120,147)

  - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of:

Joint ventures

(1,883)

(12,611)

Associates

6,812

(4,804)

Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to

(6,565)

  profit or loss in subsequent periods

(137,562)

Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to

  • profit or loss in subsequent periods:
  • - Changes in fair value of equity investments at fair value through

      other comprehensive income, net of income tax of nil

(1,935)

(21,420)

  - Share of other comprehensive loss of associates

(2,182)

(109)

Net other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified

(4,117)

  to profit or loss in subsequent periods

(21,529)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR

  THE PERIOD, NET OF INCOME TAX OF NIL

(10,682)

(159,091)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR

  THE PERIOD

(10,322)

(295,461)

Attributable to:

  Shareholders of the Company

(88,229)

(295,932)

Non-controlling interests

77,907

471

(10,322)

(295,461)

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

  Property, plant and equipment

1,112,314

1,135,586

Investment properties

10

8,051,587

7,636,423

  Prepaid land lease payments

-

83,072

Right-of-use assets

84,621

-

Goodwill

186,104

186,104

  Interests in joint ventures

1,791,783

1,795,922

Interests in associates

935,658

877,790

  Equity investments at fair value through other

20,852

  comprehensive income

22,787

  Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

29,647

29,681

  Land held for development or sale

4,348,051

4,316,982

  Pledged and restricted bank deposits

10,925

62,759

Deferred tax assets

22,036

28,325

Total non-current assets

16,593,578

16,175,431

CURRENT ASSETS

  Properties held for sale

91,939

91,995

Inventories

9,116

1,695

Trade receivables

11

15,682

10,633

  Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

125,247

101,127

  Due from a joint venture

117,839

153,813

Due from associates

111

29,126

  Pledged and restricted bank deposits

31,496

656,199

  Cash and cash equivalents

1,283,577

1,101,402

Total current assets

1,675,007

2,145,990

4

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

12

9,054

9,553

  Other payables and accruals

554,070

1,106,628

  Due to a joint venture

414

127,239

  Due to other related parties

177,952

167,900

Derivative financial instrument

16,244

-

Bank borrowings

1,385,249

1,115,297

Guaranteed bonds

2,329,363

-

Income tax payables

57,124

65,801

Provision for compensation

224,766

225,586

Total current liabilities

4,754,236

2,818,004

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(3,079,229)

(672,014)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

13,514,349

15,503,417

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

  Due to other related parties

452,742

451,948

  Due to an associate

194,676

-

Bank borrowings

2,606,278

2,394,701

Guaranteed bonds

1,933,784

4,246,036

Derivative financial instrument

-

20,937

Deferred revenue

119,371

210,481

Defined benefit obligations

19,404

19,427

Deferred tax liabilities

1,627,048

1,589,657

Total non-current liabilities

6,953,303

8,933,187

Net assets

6,561,046

6,570,230

EQUITY

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

Issued capital

13

696,933

696,933

Reserves

3,145,416

3,233,645

3,842,349

3,930,578

Non-controlling interests

2,718,697

2,639,652

Total equity

6,561,046

6,570,230

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:41:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDIN
10:42aBEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement fo..
PU
05:36aBEIJING PROPERTIES : Clarification announcement in relation to annual report for..
PU
08/21BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
08/02BEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
07/12BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Exercise of Put Option by the S..
PU
07/10BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Extension of the Exclusivity Pe..
PU
07/03BEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
06/14BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General ..
PU
06/13BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - General Disclosure under Rule 1..
PU
06/03BEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 380 M
Chart BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,44  HKD
Last Close Price 0,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wai Siu President, CEO & Executive Director
Xu Qian Chairman
Qi Lin Dong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ching Fu Cheng CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gen Cheung Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD-16.32%175
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.80%41 768
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.28%34 698
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.14%28 266
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.91%27 338
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.29%26 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group