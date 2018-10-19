Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement on Discloseable Transaction Rel ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ̏ԯܔண€છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 925)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION RELATING TO SUBSCRIPTION FOR SHARES OF MILLENMIN VENTURES INC.

AND OTHER MATTERS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to provision of updated information on the discloseable transaction relating to subscription for shares of MillenMin Ventures Inc. and other matters. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise herein. This announcement is made to provide further information about the Announcement.

In the Announcement, it was disclosed that there was a new escrow release condition where MillenMin has been required to complete a Change of Business transaction or a Reverse Takeover transaction in accordance with the requirements of and with the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. A Change of Business transaction under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange is one or a series of transactions representing a material amount of MillenMin's market value, assets or operations that have the effect of changing the nature of MillenMin's business. A Reverse Takeover transaction involves the issuance of treasury shares by MillenMin to acquire another company or significant assets where the owners of the other company or assets acquire control of MillenMin. Under the new escrow release condition, the transactions that MillenMin will undertake for releasing Escrowed Funds are not restricted to the Cuban Transaction.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Ching Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Qian Xu, Mr. Hu Yebi, Mr. Li Shuping, Mr. Zhao Jiansuo, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Dong Qilin, Mr. Li Changfeng, Mr. Cheng Ching Fu, Mr. Yu Luning and Mr. Ang Renyi are the executive Directors; and Mr. Goh Gen Cheung, Mr. Zhu Wuxiang, Mr. James Chan, Mr. Song Lishui and Mr. Xie Ming are the independent non-executive Directors.