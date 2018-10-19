Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd    0925   BMG1145H1097

BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD (0925)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement on Discloseable Transaction Rel ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ̏ԯܔண€છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 925)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION RELATING TO SUBSCRIPTION FOR SHARES OF MILLENMIN VENTURES INC.

AND OTHER MATTERS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to provision of updated information on the discloseable transaction relating to subscription for shares of MillenMin Ventures Inc. and other matters. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise herein. This announcement is made to provide further information about the Announcement.

In the Announcement, it was disclosed that there was a new escrow release condition where MillenMin has been required to complete a Change of Business transaction or a Reverse Takeover transaction in accordance with the requirements of and with the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. A Change of Business transaction under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange is one or a series of transactions representing a material amount of MillenMin's market value, assets or operations that have the effect of changing the nature of MillenMin's business. A Reverse Takeover transaction involves the issuance of treasury shares by MillenMin to acquire another company or significant assets where the owners of the other company or assets acquire control of MillenMin. Under the new escrow release condition, the transactions that MillenMin will undertake for releasing Escrowed Funds are not restricted to the Cuban Transaction.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Ching Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Qian Xu, Mr. Hu Yebi, Mr. Li Shuping, Mr. Zhao Jiansuo, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Dong Qilin, Mr. Li Changfeng, Mr. Cheng Ching Fu, Mr. Yu Luning and Mr. Ang Renyi are the executive Directors; and Mr. Goh Gen Cheung, Mr. Zhu Wuxiang, Mr. James Chan, Mr. Song Lishui and Mr. Xie Ming are the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDIN
10:53aBEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement on Di..
PU
10/02BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Update on Discloseable Transact..
PU
09/26BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Issuing of Consideration Shares..
PU
09/03BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Rol..
PU
08/31BEIJING PROPERTIES : BJ Properties interim loss widens to HK$159m; no div
AQ
08/28BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Update on the Discloseable Tran..
PU
08/16BEIJING PROPERTIES : (re-published for Debt Holders Information) Notice of Listi..
PU
08/16BEIJING PROPERTIES : Notice of Listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limite..
PU
06/15BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General ..
PU
05/30BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Termination of Discloseable Tra..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 536 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 1 659 M
Chart BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,44  HKD
Spread / Average Target 85%
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wai Siu President, CEO & Executive Director
Xu Qian Chairman
Qi Lin Dong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ching Fu Cheng CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gen Cheung Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD-26.15%212
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-21.23%37 993
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-9.68%32 076
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.14%31 300
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.31%25 843
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD3.18%23 319
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.