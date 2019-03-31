Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Termination of Discloseable Transaction Relating to Subsc ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 925)

TERMINATION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

RELATING TO SUBSCRIPTION FOR

SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS OF MILLENMIN VENTURES INC.

AND VEND-IN AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 27 January 2017, 7 July 2017, 22 December 2017, 2 October 2018 and 19 October 2018 in relation to the discloseable transaction of subscription for MillenMin Shares and Subscription Receipts and other related matters (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless defined otherwise herein.

MillenMin issued 241,919,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.10 per Subscription Receipt for proceeds of US$18,347,997 by a private placement completed on July 7, 2017. The proceeds from this Subscription Receipt offering have been held in escrow pending satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions before March 29, 2019. One of the Escrow Release Conditions was the completion by MillenMin of a change of business or a reverse takeover transaction in accordance with the requirements of and with the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Under the terms of the Subscription Receipt offering, if satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions were not achieved by March 29, 2019, the Subscription Receipts would be cancelled and the escrowed proceeds would be returned to the holders of Subscription Receipt.