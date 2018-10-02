Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Update on Discloseable Transaction Relating to Subscripti ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ̏ԯܔண€છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 925)

UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

RELATING TO SUBSCRIPTION FOR SHARES OF MILLENMIN VENTURES INC.

AND OTHER MATTERS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 27 January 2017, 7 July 2017 and 22 December 2017 in relation to the discloseable transaction of subscription for MillenMin Shares and Subscription Receipts and other related matters (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless defined otherwise herein.

The gross proceeds from the offering of Subscription Receipts are held in escrow pending satisfaction of certain Escrow Release Conditions including receipt of Cuban regulatory approvals required in connection with the transaction for the acquisition of a 49% interest of the Joint Venture Company in Cuba to develop a golf resort in Cuba (the "Cuban Transaction").

As the Cuban regulatory approvals have not to date been obtained and it remains uncertain when such approvals may be obtained, MillenMin has determined to actively pursue other transactional opportunities at the present time. Following the recommendations of an independent committee of directors established by MillenMin's Board of Directors to consider the matter, MillenMin has reached agreement with the holders of the Subscription Receipts (including BICL) to remove the completion of the Cuban Transaction as a condition for the release of the escrowed proceeds. Instead, as an escrow release condition, MillenMin will be required to complete a Change of Business transaction or a Reverse Takeover transaction in accordance with the requirements of and with the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, the deadline for completing such a transaction has been extended from 30 September 2018 to 29 March 2019. If completion of such transaction and satisfaction of the other Escrow Release Conditions have not been achieved by 29 March 2019, the escrowed proceeds will be returned to the holders of Subscription Receipt and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled. An extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of MillenMin will be called and held as soon as possible, and in any event prior to March 29, 2019 and shareholders (other than those with an interest in the transaction) will be asked to approve and ratify the amendments to the terms of the Subscription Receipts. Pending completion of the shareholder vote, the Subscription Receipt holders and MillenMin have agreed that the proceeds of the Subscription Receipt financing will continue to be held in escrow.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Ching Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Qian Xu, Mr. Hu Yebi, Mr. Li Shuping, Mr. Zhao Jiansuo, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Dong Qilin, Mr. Li Changfeng, Mr. Cheng Ching Fu, Mr. Yu Luning and Mr. Ang Renyi are the executive Directors; and Mr. Goh Gen Cheung, Mr. Zhu Wuxiang, Mr. James Chan, Mr. Song Lishui and Mr. Xie Ming are the independent non-executive Directors.