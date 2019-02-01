Beijing Properties : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Jan ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBeijing Properties (Holdings) Limited 1 February 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) 0 Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000

925

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) HK$0.10 HK$1,000,000,000.00 0 HK$0.10 HK$1,000,000,000.00 Ordinary shares

Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) No. of preference shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 6,969,331,680 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 6,969,331,680 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme 2010

( 18/03/2010)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Movement during the month Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 906,113,100 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Cancelled

LapsedNil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant Currency pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month N/A N/A N/A of nominal value

Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Nominal value at close of preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. Convertible Bond

(issued on 3 December 2010)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

Ordinary shares

(02/09/2010)

2. Convertible Bond

(issued on 31 December 2010)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Ordinary shares

(02/09/2010)

3. Convertible Bond

(issued on 12 February 2014)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Ordinary shares

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

HK$ N/A

HK$0.65

HK$ N/A

HK$0.65

CNY N/A

HK$0.74

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

)

)

---

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month - - - - - - Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

---Amount at close of the month

---