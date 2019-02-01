Beijing Properties : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Jan ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/1/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBeijing Properties (Holdings) Limited 1 February 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
10,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
0
|
Balance at close of the month
|
10,000,000,000
925
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$1,000,000,000.00
|
0
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$1,000,000,000.00
Ordinary shares
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of preference shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$1,000,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
6,969,331,680
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
6,969,331,680
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme 2010
( 18/03/2010)
ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedNil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
906,113,100
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
0
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
LapsedNil
NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
Currency
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
of nominal value
Description of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Nominal value at close of preceding month
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)Total B.
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. Convertible Bond
(issued on 3 December 2010)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
Ordinary shares
(02/09/2010)
2. Convertible Bond
(issued on 31 December 2010)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Ordinary shares
(02/09/2010)
3. Convertible Bond
(issued on 12 February 2014)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Ordinary shares
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
HK$ N/A
HK$0.65
HK$ N/A
HK$0.65
CNY N/A
HK$0.74
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding month
)
)
---
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
thereto
|
month
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
---Amount at close of the month
---