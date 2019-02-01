Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd    0925   BMG1145H1097

BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD (0925)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Properties : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Jan ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 02:04am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBeijing Properties (Holdings) Limited 1 February 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

925

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000.00

0

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000.00

Ordinary shares

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

6,969,331,680

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

6,969,331,680

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme 2010

( 18/03/2010)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Movement during the month

Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

906,113,100

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

LapsedNil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

of nominal value

Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Nominal value at close of preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. Convertible Bond

(issued on 3 December 2010)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

Ordinary shares

(02/09/2010)

2. Convertible Bond

(issued on 31 December 2010)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Ordinary shares

(02/09/2010)

3. Convertible Bond

(issued on 12 February 2014)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Ordinary shares

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

HK$ N/A

HK$0.65

HK$ N/A

HK$0.65

CNY N/A

HK$0.74

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

)

)

---

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

---Amount at close of the month

---

Disclaimer

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 07:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDIN
02:04aBEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
01/18BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction in Rel..
PU
01/02BEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2018BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Direct..
PU
2018BEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2018BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Executive Direct..
PU
2018BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Extension of the Exclusivity Pe..
PU
2018BEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2018BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement on Di..
PU
2018BEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Update on Discloseable Transact..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 536 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 1 812 M
Chart BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wai Siu President, CEO & Executive Director
Xu Qian Chairman
Qi Lin Dong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ching Fu Cheng CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gen Cheung Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD8.79%231
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.09%48 303
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.81%40 802
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.07%40 430
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD14.15%30 789
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.30%29 812
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.