MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.    002153   CNE100000668

BEIJING SHIJI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO.

(002153)
  Report
End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/05
43.2 CNY   +0.44%
10:35pBEIJING SHIJI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : says will heed Trump order and exit StayNTouch
RE
2018Alibaba to take $486 million stake in China retail data firm
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Beijing Shiji Information Technology : says will heed Trump order and exit StayNTouch

03/08/2020 | 10:35pm EDT

Beijing Shiji Information Technology said on Sunday it will comply with an order from U.S. President Donald Trump that requires it to divest completely from Maryland-based mobile hotel property firm StayNTouch.

The company said it would do so even though it did not agree with the national security risks described in Trump's order, which said Shiji's ownership of StayNTouch's software system could allow it to take actions that "threaten to impair the national security of the United States."

StayNTouch, founded in 2013, calls itself a "Shiji Group Brand," and on its website says it was acquired by Shiji Group in 2018.

Shiji in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange said its divestment would not have any adverse impact on its future business or financial situation, but added that the selling price of its StayNTouch stake could be affected by the limit of the transaction period.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 4 155 M
EBIT 2020 610 M
Net income 2020 504 M
Finance 2020 6 669 M
Yield 2020 0,22%
P/E ratio 2020 91,2x
P/E ratio 2021 66,1x
EV / Sales2020 9,43x
EV / Sales2021 8,05x
Capitalization 45 865 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 42,00  CNY
Last Close Price 42,88  CNY
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Chu Li Chairman, President & General Manager
Ming Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Wen Jin Chief Operating Officer
Tak Yuen Lai Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Xiao Jie Zou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING SHIJI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.92%6 619
ACCENTURE-15.11%113 505
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.71%113 476
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.09%106 977
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.77%68 714
VMWARE, INC.-22.83%48 926
