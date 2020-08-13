Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited    1803   KYG1145Y1026

BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTR

(1803)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION RELATING TO SUBSCRIPTION OF INTERESTS IN A FUND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1803)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

RELATING TO SUBSCRIPTION OF INTERESTS IN A FUND

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 7 July 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to a discloseable transaction relating to subscription of interests in a Fund. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information in relation to the Fund Subscriptions and the Subscription Agreements:

1. OTHER MAJOR TERMS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS

Restrictions of the Fund:

(i)

The total assets value of the Fund shall not be

over 200% of its net assets value.

(ii)

The Fund is restricted to invest in financial

instruments prohibited by laws of the PRC and

the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Choice of investment:

(i)

Standardized debt financial instruments issued by

State-owned enterprises and Central Enterprise of

the PRC.

(ii)

Shares listed on the Main Board of the Shanghai

and Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Risk profile:

Moderate

Historical return of the Fund:

Not applicable as the Fund is newly launched.

1

2. FURTHER INFORMATION OF THE FUND

The Fund is newly launched and the Company is its first investor and currently the sole investor. The Company understands from Beijing Richtop Capital Co., Limited (the "Manager") that the Manager is in the process of soliciting other investors to invest in the Fund and the Company will not be the only investor of the Fund nor provided the vast majority of the capital of the Fund when it materializes.

Zhu Shaojun is the ultimate beneficial owner of the controlling equity interest in the Manager. He is principally engaged in the business of investments in capital market, and is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons.

3. FURTHER INFORMATION OF THE MANAGER AND REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTIONS

Apart from the reasons stated in paragraph headed "Reasons for and benefit of the Subscriptions" in the Announcement, the Directors also considered the experience of the Manager. Although the Manager was established in 2012 and registered as a private equity fund manager in the PRC in 2015, to the Company's knowledge after reasonable enquiry, the Manager itself (i.e. the corporate entity) was not active in the capital market, and therefore the corporate entity itself does not have much track record. However, the Manager has recently recruited two investment consultants who have extensive experience and track record in the PRC capital market and are the members of the core team of the Manager. One of them has over 10 years of experience in working in securities firm in the PRC and was the head of the research department of a securities firm listed in the PRC, and because of his strong track record he has received analyst awards from different organizations and the funds managed by him recorded an annualized rate of return of approximately 35% and a cumulative rate of return of over 200%. The other one has nearly 20 years of experience in capital market research and had been senior management in different funds and securities firm listed in the PRC. The investment consultants are more specialized in investments in the areas of technology, media and telecom (i.e. TMT), new energy automobiles and photovoltaics, where the Company considers that those areas are with high growth potentials. After accessing the experience and track record of such investment consultants, despite the Manager has no track record, the Directors believe that the strength and capabilities of the newly joined investment consultants will enable the Manager to provide quality investment management service and bring favourable returns to the Group, and which is a main reason why the Company decided to invest in the Fund.

2

Save as disclosed above, all other information and content set out in the Announcement remain unchanged and shall continue to be valid for all purposes. This supplemental announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Announcement.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited

Liu Xue Heng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Xue Heng, Mr. Zhu Shixing, Mr. Lam Ka Tak, and Mr. Zhang Tingzhe; the non-executive Director is Mr. Hu Yebi; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tse Man Kit Keith, Mr. Lok Lawrence Yuen Ming, Mr. Xin Luo Lin and Mr. Pan Lihui.

3

Disclaimer

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 12:07:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTA
08:08aBEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT IND : Supplemental announcement on discloseable..
PU
2019BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Referenc..
PU
2019BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Referenc..
PU
2019BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Referenc..
PU
2019BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
2018BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Announcements and Notices - Lapse of the Agre..
PU
2018BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Announcements and Notices - (1) Re-designatio..
PU
2018BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulato..
PU
2018BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulato..
PU
2018BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTNMT IND GRP : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 176 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2019 -63,4 M -8,18 M -8,18 M
Net cash 2019 152 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 202 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 22,2x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Heng Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ye Bi Hu Non-Executive Director
Luo Lin Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuen Ming Lok Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Hui Pan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED-38.00%26
VINCI SA-16.30%54 811
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-16.86%32 473
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.34%32 182
FERROVIAL-14.98%19 862
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.07%18 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group