Beijing Sports and Entertnmt Ind : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 December 2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBeijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited 2 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,000,000,000
HK$0.005
HK$20,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
4,000,000,000
HK$0.005
HK$20,000,000
Par value
(State
Authorised share capital
currency)
(State currency)
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
1803
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,306,430,400
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,306,430,400
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme approved on 03 /12 /2011
Exercise price 0.764 per share
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.Share Option Scheme approved on 03/12/2011 Exercise price 1.386 per share Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
Nil
Nil
Movement during the month
Exercised
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
Nil
40,363,600
Nil
NIL
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
CancelledLapsed
Nil
NilNilNilNil
Nil
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal valueduring the monthat close of the month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)Amount atclose of preceding month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month