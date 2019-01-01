Beijing Sports and Entertnmt Ind : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 December 2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBeijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited 2 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary (State Authorised share capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000 HK$0.005 HK$20,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 4,000,000,000 HK$0.005 HK$20,000,000 Par value (State Authorised share capital currency) (State currency) Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1803

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,306,430,400 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,306,430,400 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme approved on 03 /12 /2011

Exercise price 0.764 per share

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme approved on 03/12/2011 Exercise price 1.386 per share Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month Exercised No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 40,363,600 Nil NIL Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

CancelledLapsed

Nil

NilNilNilNil

Nil

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal valueduring the monthat close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month