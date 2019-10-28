Log in
Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine : Financial Information Announcement of Tong Ren Tang Technologies For The Third Quarter of 2019

0
10/28/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEIJING TONG REN TANG CHINESE MEDICINE COMPANY LIMITED

北 京 同 仁 堂 國 藥 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3613)

ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT OF TONG REN TANG

TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

The announcement is made by Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Company notes that Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. ("Tong Ren Tang Technologies") published an announcement today in relation to certain unaudited financial information of Tong Ren Tang Technologies and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. For detailed information, please refer to the announcement published by Tong Ren Tang Technologies on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

Tong Ren Tang Technologies is the controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company as at the date of the announcement. Tong Ren Tang Technologies (stock code: 1666) is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

- 1 -

Separately, the controlling shareholder of Tong Ren Tang Technologies, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Company Limited ("Tong Ren Tang Ltd."), will announce its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on or before 31 October 2019. If you wish to obtain further information, please visit the website of Tong Ren Tang Ltd..

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of

the Company.

By order of the Board

Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Chinese Medicine Company Limited

Ding Yong Ling

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the executive directors, namely Ms. Ding Yong Ling (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Huan Ping and Ms. Lin Man; and the independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Tsang Yok Sing, Jasper, Mr. Zhao Zhong Zhen and Mr. Chan Ngai Chi.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:16:06 UTC
