Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development : A Letter of Thanks from the Administration Center of Beijing... 2019-10-17

10/16/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

A Letter of Thanks from the Administration Center of Beijing Daxing International Airport

Recently, the Administration Center and the Airport Construction Headquarters of Beijing Daxing International Airport have jointly sent a letter of thanks expressing gratitude to the airport rail transit line design team for their support and help in the airport project construction. On sep. 26, the airport rail transit line was opened for a trial operation, realizing the connection of the Daxing international airport and the city center of Beijing only by a half-hour ride. In the meantime, use of the airport terminal at Caoqiao Station was started simultaneously, enabling passengers to enjoy airport and luggage check-in service at the Caoqiao Station. The first-phase of the Daxing International Airport Line (Caoqiao Station - Daxing International Airport) extends as long as 41.36 kilometers in total, with three stations ( Daxing International Airport Station, Daxing Xincheng Station andCaoqiao Station) set up along the line. UCD has undertaken the general contracting for the design of No.01 bidding project, design of Caoqiao Station and the section between Xingong and Caoqiao in No.06 bidding project, as well as design of the three sections of the electromechanical system of the whole line in No. 14 bidding project.

The Daxing airport line is the first rail transit line in China adopting urban D-type vehicle and AC25kV power supply mode, with the highest speed reaching 160km/h that tops the traditional designed urban rail transit speed of 80~100km/h, being the highest speed in China's urban rail transit field and bringing the urban rail transit speed to a higher level. It takes only 19 minutes from Caoqiao, Fengtai District of Beijing to the new airport in Daxing District. The quality of the train fully conforms to that of the airport, with the size of the seats and the space between the seats all being bigger than those of the second-class and first-class vehicles of the Fuxing bullet trains.

The Caoqiao Station on the airport rail transit line has been positioned at a higher point, which is a benchmarking to the airport line of Hong Kong that combines a variety of services, including multi-line transfer stations, aviation service functions, transport interchange facilities, and upper cover supporting and reserving functions at stations, into one. The one-stop service has raised the train station design to a new height. It is quite convenient to make transfers at the stations, with the new airport line connected to Subway Line 10 and the newly built Subway Line 19 to form an easy relay service bringing the downtown passengers to the new airport. Meanwhile, urban airport terminal functions have been established, with 4 check-in counters provided together with information, refund and ticket changing counters. Boarding procedures, such as airport and luggage check-in, can be handled in advance for an easy travel.

Construction of the Daxing airport kicked off in December of 2016. In December, 2018, the main structure of the last station - Caoqiao Station, was completed. In May, 2019, all the rail tracks were laid for the airport line, and the trial operation was started on June 15. On September 9, completion acceptance was conducted. Within two years and nine months, the design workers worked extra shifts and hours regardless of rest and vacations and, through unremitting efforts and on the principle of full-length technical schemes to be worked out on schedule and minor professional conflicts to be solved on site, the design workers joined hands with construction and supervising units to ensure the completion of all design tasks in good quality and quantity as well as guarantee the smooth fulfillment of the rail transit line opened to traffic in due course.

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:23:01 UTC
