Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo... 2019-10-08
10/08/2019 | 12:52am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/09/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Dev. Group Co., Limited
(the "
Company")
Date Submitted
8 October 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01599
Description :
H Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
387,937,000
RMB1.00
RMB387,937,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
387,937,000
RMB1.00
RMB387,937,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Domestic Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
960,733,000
RMB1.00
RMB960,733,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
960,733,000
RMB1.00
RMB960,733,000
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
currency)
:
RMB1,348,670,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
Domestic
No of preference
No. of other
H Shares
Shares
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
387,937,000
960,733,000
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
Nil
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
387,937,000
960,733,000
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
Nil
of options (State currency)
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class
)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.