BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVE

(1599)
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN TH... 2019-10-08

10/08/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS

IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is published by Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement.

For the three months ended 30 September 2019, the Company won the bids for major projects with a total amount of RMB902.96 million, among which the winning bid price of projects in the survey, design and consultancy segment amounted to RMB879.69 million, and the winning bid price of projects in the construction general contracting segment amounted to RMB23.27 million.

Particulars of the above major projects are set out as follows:

Winning bid

amount of

No. Project name

the Company Note

(RMB'0,000)

1 General Contracting for Feasibility Study,

29,219.11

Survey and Design of Southward Extension

Project of Shenzhen Urban Rail Transit Line

16 ( 深 圳 市 城 市 軌 道 交 通16 號 線 南 延

工 程 可 行 性 研 究 和 勘 察 設 計 總 承 包)

2 Chengdu Rail Transit Line 27 (Phase 1) ( 成 都

25,717.9

軌 道 交 通27 號 線 一 期 工 程)

Winning bid

amount of

No. Project name

the Company

Note

(RMB'0,000)

3 01 Contract Section (General Contracting)

20,718.92

for Design of Capacity Expansion and

Reconstruction Works of Beijing Rail Transit

Line 13 ( 北 京 軌 道 交 通13 號 線 擴 能 改 造

工 程 設 計01 合 同 段（總 體 總 包))

4 Feasibility Study, Survey and Design Project of

8,152.8353

Construction of Municipal Road, Integrated

Utility Tunnel and Drainage Network System

in the Hub Zone of Xiong'an Station ( 雄 安

站 樞 紐 片 區 市 政 道 路、綜 合 管 廊、排

水 網 系 統 工 程 可 研 勘 察 設 計 項 目)

5 Design and Consultancy Services for

4,160

Together with China

Construction Project of Comprehensive

Railway Fourth

Transportation Hub of Beijing Sub-center

Survey and Design

Railway Station ( 北 京 城 市 副 中 心 站 綜 合

Institute Group

交 通 樞 紐 工 程 項 目 設 計 諮 詢 服 務)

Co., Ltd. as a

consortium won

the bid

6 General Contracting (EPC) for Supporting

2,327

Project of Sunken Plaza at Olympic Center

West Station of Jinan Rail Transit Line R3

(Phase I) ( 濟 南 市 軌 道 交 通R3 線 一 期 工

程 奥 體 中 心 西 站 下 沉 廣 場 配 套 工 程 總

承 包(EPC))

Total

90,295.77

By order of the Board

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited

Shi Yubin

Chairman

Beijing, 8 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 04:51:05 UTC
