Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN TH... 2019-10-08

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS
IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
This announcement is published by Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement.
For the three months ended 30 September 2019, the Company won the bids for major projects with a total amount of RMB902.96 million, among which the winning bid price of projects in the survey, design and consultancy segment amounted to RMB879.69 million, and the winning bid price of projects in the construction general contracting segment amounted to RMB23.27 million.
Particulars of the above major projects are set out as follows:
1 General Contracting for Feasibility Study,
29,219.11
Survey and Design of Southward Extension
Project of Shenzhen Urban Rail Transit Line
16 ( 深 圳 市 城 市 軌 道 交 通16 號 線 南 延
工 程 可 行 性 研 究 和 勘 察 設 計 總 承 包)
2 Chengdu Rail Transit Line 27 (Phase 1) ( 成 都
25,717.9
軌 道 交 通27 號 線 一 期 工 程)
3 01 Contract Section (General Contracting)
20,718.92
for Design of Capacity Expansion and
Reconstruction Works of Beijing Rail Transit
Line 13 ( 北 京 軌 道 交 通13 號 線 擴 能 改 造
工 程 設 計01 合 同 段（總 體 總 包))
4 Feasibility Study, Survey and Design Project of
8,152.8353
Construction of Municipal Road, Integrated
Utility Tunnel and Drainage Network System
in the Hub Zone of Xiong'an Station ( 雄 安
站 樞 紐 片 區 市 政 道 路、綜 合 管 廊、排
水 網 系 統 工 程 可 研 勘 察 設 計 項 目)
5 Design and Consultancy Services for
4,160
Together with China
Construction Project of Comprehensive
Railway Fourth
Transportation Hub of Beijing Sub-center
Survey and Design
Railway Station ( 北 京 城 市 副 中 心 站 綜 合
Institute Group
交 通 樞 紐 工 程 項 目 設 計 諮 詢 服 務)
Co., Ltd. as a
consortium won
the bid
6 General Contracting (EPC) for Supporting
2,327
Project of Sunken Plaza at Olympic Center
West Station of Jinan Rail Transit Line R3
(Phase I) ( 濟 南 市 軌 道 交 通R3 線 一 期 工
程 奥 體 中 心 西 站 下 沉 廣 場 配 套 工 程 總
承 包(EPC))
Total
90,295.77
By order of the Board
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited
Shi Yubin
Chairman
Beijing, 8 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.
