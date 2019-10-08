Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS

IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is published by Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement.

For the three months ended 30 September 2019, the Company won the bids for major projects with a total amount of RMB902.96 million, among which the winning bid price of projects in the survey, design and consultancy segment amounted to RMB879.69 million, and the winning bid price of projects in the construction general contracting segment amounted to RMB23.27 million.

Particulars of the above major projects are set out as follows: