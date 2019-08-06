Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd    002570   CNE1000011Y7

BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD

(002570)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fonterra to cut China Beingmate stake after failing to find buyer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 10:29pm EDT
A woman chooses Beingmate's milk powder products at a supermarket in Beijing

(Reuters) - The world's largest dairy exporter Fonterra will cut its 18.8% stake in Chinese infant formula maker Beingmate Baby & Child Food by selling shares on the stock market after failing to find a buyer for the poorly performing asset.

Fonterra said in a statement on Wednesday it will sell down its Beingmate stake on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It did not specify how much of the stake it will sell.

New Zealand's Fonterra booked a hefty writedown on its Beingmate stake last year, and Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said in the statement its relationship with Beingmate had been "disappointing" and the plan to trim its stake came after a strategic review.

"We have talked to a number of parties regarding the potential sale of our entire stake in Beingmate, but so far have been unsuccessful in finding a buyer," Hurrell said.

Representatives of Beingmate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fonterra had acquired a stake in Beingmate for about NZ$750 million ($490.50 million) in 2015 seeking to tap into the lucrative branded dairy industry in China.

However, Beingmate's stock began a sharp downturn thereafter. Since the end of 2015, its shares have tumbled 67%, devaluing Fonterra's investment and forcing it to book a NZ$405 million write down for its holding last year.

Based on Refinitiv Eikon data, Fonterra's 18.8% holding in Beingmate is currently worth about NZ$206 million, as of Beingmate's last closing price on August 6.

"Its clearly a disappointing announcement, Fonterra would have got a better price for sale of the entire 18.8% stake in Beingmate," said Jeremy Sullivan, investment adviser at New Zealand-based Hamilton Hindin Greene.

Fonterra's stock was trading 0.5% higher against a 0.1% gain on the broader index <.NZ50>. Fonterra's stock has fallen about 19.5% this year, touching record lows in July, after dropping nearly 27% in 2018.

Sullivan said the move did not come as a surprise to shareholders, as the company had been revealing its troubles with Beingmate for some time and the news is largely baked into its current share price.

A review of Fonterra's dealings with Beingmate had most recently led to the decision to unwind its Darnum joint venture with Beingmate in December last year.

Fonterra has wrestled with drought conditions in Australia and New Zealand, which have forced it to cut its annual earnings guidance in May.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi; Editing by Grant McCool and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD End-of-day quote.
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED End-of-day quote.
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS' FUND End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOO
10:29pFonterra to cut China Beingmate stake after failing to find buyer
RE
2015New Zealand's Fonterra buys stake in China's Beingmate for $553 million
RE
2015BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD : Fonterra Acquires 18.8% Stake in Chinese Firm
DJ
2014RINEHART'S FORMULA FOR SUCCESS : Feed the Babies -- Barron's Asia
DJ
2014EXCLUSIVE : GSK China consumer healthcare unit linked to DOJ probe in 2012
RE
2014Moving on from milk scandal, Fonterra ties up with China's Beingmate
RE
2014Fonterra sees scope for more China partnerships
RE
2014Fonterra says investment in Beingmate to total New Zealand $615 million
RE
2014NZ's Fonterra ties up with China's Beingmate on infant formula
RE
2014China brands beat global rivals with tea toothpaste & pickled plums
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 5 051 M
Chart BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,94  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiu Fei Bao General Manager
Hong Xie Chairman
Chi Hua Qiang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Chen Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Hua He Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD743
NESTLÉ S.A.31.88%305 131
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL30.45%75 309
DANONE23.91%55 242
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.95%38 355
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD41.64%36 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group