Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd    002570   CNE1000011Y7

BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD

(002570)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

No buyers in sight, New Zealand's Fonterra to begin trimming stake in China's Beingmate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

(Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group said on Wednesday that it intends to reduce its stake in China's Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co, as it was unable to find a buyer for its entire holding.

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, has an 18.8% stake in Beingmate, a Chinese infant formula maker.

Representatives of Beingmate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"This started with a strategic review of our relationship with Beingmate, which has been disappointing," Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said.

"We have talked to a number of parties regarding the potential sale of our entire stake in Beingmate, but so far have been unsuccessful in finding a buyer," Hurrell said.

So instead, Fonterra was now considering selling a part of its holding. The company would have to adhere to certain market rules under the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to reduce its stake over a period of time.

Shares of Fonterra Co-operative Group were trading 0.3% higher after the announcement, against the benchmark's <.NZ50> 0.8% gain.

In 2015, Fonterra had snapped up a near 20% stake in the company as it sought to boost its presence in China's branded dairy industry.However, in September last year, Fonterra posted its first annual loss as higher milk prices put pressure on earnings, adding to a $280.54 million writedown on its stake in Beingmate in the first half of the year.

Fonterra's review had most recently led to the decision to unwind its Darnum joint venture with Beingmate in December last year, the company said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD End-of-day quote.
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED End-of-day quote.
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS' FUND End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOO
06:59pNo buyers in sight, New Zealand's Fonterra to begin trimming stake in China's..
RE
2015New Zealand's Fonterra buys stake in China's Beingmate for $553 million
RE
2015BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD : Fonterra Acquires 18.8% Stake in Chinese Firm
DJ
2014RINEHART'S FORMULA FOR SUCCESS : Feed the Babies -- Barron's Asia
DJ
2014EXCLUSIVE : GSK China consumer healthcare unit linked to DOJ probe in 2012
RE
2014Moving on from milk scandal, Fonterra ties up with China's Beingmate
RE
2014Fonterra sees scope for more China partnerships
RE
2014Fonterra says investment in Beingmate to total New Zealand $615 million
RE
2014NZ's Fonterra ties up with China's Beingmate on infant formula
RE
2014China brands beat global rivals with tea toothpaste & pickled plums
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 5 051 M
Chart BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,94  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiu Fei Bao General Manager
Hong Xie Chairman
Chi Hua Qiang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Chen Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Hua He Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO LTD743
NESTLÉ S.A.31.88%305 131
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL30.45%75 309
DANONE23.91%55 242
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.95%38 355
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD41.64%36 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group