SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Beiqi Foton Motor Company Limited    600166

BEIQI FOTON MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(600166)
My previous session
News 
News

Beiqi Foton Motor : China's Foton considers acquisition of a Ford plant in Brazil - newspaper

04/12/2019 | 08:13am EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - China's Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd is eyeing the acquisition of Ford Motor Co's Brazilian plant in the industrial city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

The acquisition could be an alternative to construction of a plant planned by Foton in Guaiba, a city in Brazil's south region. No decision has been made yet, Marcio Vita, chief executive of Foton's subsidiary in Brazil told Valor.

A move by Foton, which focuses on buses and other heavy vehicles, is likely to add fuel to the competition for the Sao Bernardo plant. Reuters reported in March that Brazilian automaker CAOA had signed a confidentiality agreement to negotiate a potential purchase of this Ford's plant.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIQI FOTON MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 6.02% 2.64 End-of-day quote.36.81%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.64% 9.39 Delayed Quote.22.75%
Chart BEIQI FOTON MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beiqi Foton Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIQI FOTON MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Qiong Gong General Manager, CFO & Deputy GM
He Yi Xu Chairman
Jing Guang Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xi Yong Zhang Vice Chairman
Yuan Xian Shang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIQI FOTON MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED36.81%2 472
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION8.66%50 390
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.72%31 332
FERRARI39.89%25 749
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES9.59%24 308
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 914
