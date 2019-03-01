Bekaert announces organizational and leadership changes

Bekaert today announces important changes to sharpen a customer-centric organization focus and revitalize Bekaert's business performance.

Please find herewith the press release.





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Bekaert via Globenewswire

