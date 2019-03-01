Log in
Bekaert    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT

(BEKB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 02/28 11:35:07 am
23.36 EUR   -2.67%
01:06aBEKAERT : announces organizational and leadership changes
GL
01:01aBEKAERT : Full Year Results 2018
GL
02/26NV BEKAERT SA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bekaert : announces organizational and leadership changes

0
03/01/2019 | 01:06am EST
Bekaert announces organizational and leadership changes
 
 
Bekaert today announces important changes to sharpen a customer-centric organization focus and revitalize Bekaert's business performance.
 
 
Please find herewith the press release.
 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bekaert via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 275 M
EBIT 2018 217 M
Net income 2018 110 M
Debt 2018 1 202 M
Yield 2018 4,78%
P/E ratio 2018 11,27
P/E ratio 2019 8,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 1 411 M
Chart BEKAERT
Duration : Period :
Bekaert Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Curd Vandekerckhove Executive VP-Global & North Asia Operations
Frank Vromant Chief Financial Officer
Geert van Haver Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEKAERT10.92%1 604
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.46%72 256
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.57%44 991
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.06%42 126
NIDEC CORPORATION13.47%37 200
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.45%34 949
