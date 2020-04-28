Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Bekaert SA    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT SA

(BEKB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bekaert : holds Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders behind closed doors  28 Apr 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:43am EDT
28-Apr-2020
Press release Summary & download Bekaert holds Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders behind closed doors
  • Update on attendance and voting instructions relating to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of 13 May 2020
  • Implementation of Royal Decree n°4 of 9 April 2020 on various provisions regarding the legislation on co-ownership and companies and associations, in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Physical presence at the General Meetings is not allowed and votes can only be submitted by correspondence or by proxy

On 9 April 2020, the Royal Decree n° 4 of 9 April 2020 on various provisions regarding legislation on co-ownership and companies and associations, in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (the 'Royal Decree') was published in the Belgian Official Gazette. The Royal Decree allows exceptional measures to be taken with respect to general meetings, which have been or must be convened between 1 March 2020 and 3 May 2020.

As announced in the press release of 3 April 2020, NV Bekaert SA ('Bekaert') will use the option offered by the Royal Decree to hold the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 13 May 2020 (the 'General Meetings') exceptionally behind closed doors. Article 6 of the Royal Decree is implemented as follows:

  • The physical presence of shareholders, holders of subscription rights, holders of debentures, holders of convertible debentures, proxyholders or other persons entitled to attend the General Meetings will not be allowed.
  • The shareholders can only exercise their voting right by correspondence or by proxy with specific voting instructions to the Company Secretary of the company. A proxy granted to another person than the Company Secretary, which contains precise voting instructions, will also be taken into account. The shareholders can inform the company of the revocation of their proxy if, for whatever reason, they do not wish to grant it to the Company Secretary. In any event, such proxyholder will not be allowed to attend the General Meetings. The (modified) proxy/voting form is available on our website. The completed and signed proxy/voting forms must reach Bekaert no later than at 24:00 hours Belgium time on Saturday 9 May 2020 by mail or e-mail.
  • The shareholders, holders of subscription rights, holders of debentures, holders of convertible debentures can only exercise their right to ask questions to the board of directors and/or the statutory auditor of Bekaert in writing and prior to the General Meetings. The questions must be sent to the company by mail or e-mailno later than Saturday 9 May 2020 and will be answered before the voting during the General Meetings, by publishing the answers on our website.
  • The formalities mentioned in the convening notice must also be complied with, i.e. holders of securities need to provide evidence no later than Saturday 9 May 2020 of the ownership of their securities on the registration date, i.e. at 24:00 hours Belgium time on Wednesday 29 April 2020, by means of a certificate issued by a bank, a recognized account holder or settlement institution for dematerialized securities, or by means of the inscription in the relevant securities register for registered securities.

The original convening notice for the General Meetings, published on Friday 10 April 2020, has been modified accordingly and is available on our website.

Financial calendar

First quarter trading update 2020 13 May 2020
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 13 May 2020
Dividend ex-date 14 May 2020
2020 half year results 31 July 2020
Dividend payment date 20 November 2020
Third quarter trading update 2020 20 November 2020

Attachment

enfrnl

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 06:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEKAERT SA
02:43aBEKAERT : holds Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders behind ..
PU
02:15aBEKAERT : holds Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders behind ..
AQ
04/10BEKAERT : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders  10 Apr 2020
PU
04/10BEKAERT : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
04/10BEKAERT : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
04/03BEKAERT : intends to hold its Annual General Shareholders Meeting of 13 May 2020..
PU
04/03BEKAERT : intends to hold its Annual General Shareholders Meeting of 13 May 2020..
AQ
04/03BEKAERT : Selling of own shares by Bekaert
AQ
04/03BEKAERT SA : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/03BEKAERT SA : Dividends
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 069 M
EBIT 2020 199 M
Net income 2020 91,0 M
Debt 2020 1 067 M
Yield 2020 3,89%
P/E ratio 2020 7,78x
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 1 042 M
Chart BEKAERT SA
Duration : Period :
Bekaert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,37  €
Last Close Price 18,43  €
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Trevor Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Oswald Schmid Chief Operations Officer
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Liedekerke Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEKAERT SA-30.45%1 129
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.39%85 810
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-9.29%49 497
EATON CORPORATION PLC-12.86%33 960
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-26.53%33 477
NIDEC CORPORATION3.44%31 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group