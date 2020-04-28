Bekaert : holds Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders behind closed doors  28 Apr 2020

28-Apr-2020

Update on attendance and voting instructions relating to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of 13 May 2020

Implementation of Royal Decree n°4 of 9 April 2020 on various provisions regarding the legislation on co-ownership and companies and associations, in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

Physical presence at the General Meetings is not allowed and votes can only be submitted by correspondence or by proxy

On 9 April 2020, the Royal Decree n° 4 of 9 April 2020 on various provisions regarding legislation on co-ownership and companies and associations, in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (the 'Royal Decree') was published in the Belgian Official Gazette. The Royal Decree allows exceptional measures to be taken with respect to general meetings, which have been or must be convened between 1 March 2020 and 3 May 2020.

As announced in the press release of 3 April 2020, NV Bekaert SA ('Bekaert') will use the option offered by the Royal Decree to hold the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 13 May 2020 (the 'General Meetings') exceptionally behind closed doors. Article 6 of the Royal Decree is implemented as follows:

The physical presence of shareholders, holders of subscription rights, holders of debentures, holders of convertible debentures, proxyholders or other persons entitled to attend the General Meetings will not be allowed.

The shareholders can only exercise their voting right by correspondence or by proxy with specific voting instructions to the Company Secretary of the company. A proxy granted to another person than the Company Secretary, which contains precise voting instructions, will also be taken into account. The shareholders can inform the company of the revocation of their proxy if, for whatever reason, they do not wish to grant it to the Company Secretary. In any event, such proxyholder will not be allowed to attend the General Meetings. The (modified) proxy/voting form is available on our website Saturday 9 May 2020 by mail or e-mail .

by mail or . The shareholders, holders of subscription rights, holders of debentures, holders of convertible debentures can only exercise their right to ask questions to the board of directors and/or the statutory auditor of Bekaert in writing and prior to the General Meetings. The questions must be sent to the company by mail or e-mail no later than Saturday 9 May 2020 and will be answered before the voting during the General Meetings, by publishing the answers on our website

no later than and will be answered before the voting during the General Meetings, by publishing the answers on our The formalities mentioned in the convening notice must also be complied with, i.e. holders of securities need to provide evidence no later than Saturday 9 May 2020 of the ownership of their securities on the registration date, i.e. at 24:00 hours Belgium time on Wednesday 29 April 2020, by means of a certificate issued by a bank, a recognized account holder or settlement institution for dematerialized securities, or by means of the inscription in the relevant securities register for registered securities.

The original convening notice for the General Meetings, published on Friday 10 April 2020, has been modified accordingly and is available on our website.

Financial calendar

First quarter trading update 2020 13 May 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 13 May 2020 Dividend ex-date 14 May 2020 2020 half year results 31 July 2020 Dividend payment date 20 November 2020 Third quarter trading update 2020 20 November 2020

