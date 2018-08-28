Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Adds Semflex Laboratory RF/Microwave Test Cables

Lombard, IL August 28, 2018 Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, now offers SemflexTM HP160 ULTRAFLEX cable in various assembly configurations.

Semflex HPT series of configured cable assemblies is now offering 'everyday use' laboratory RF/Microwave test cables intended for precision lab test applications. They combine the highest performance and long-life span at an affordable price. The ultra-flexible HP160 ULTRAFLEX cable with hot molded rubber boots help control failures under constant flexing within the laboratory environment. Available with either SMA or 2.92mm interfaces in both male and female configurations with up to 40 GHz operation. These cables are also available with a phase matching option of ±1°/ GHz for use as network analyzer cables. The test cables are available in standard 18' and 24' lengths or can be ordered custom made to any length.

Cinch Connectivity's Semflex line is a leader in low loss and ultra-low loss microwave cable technology and has served the RF & Microwave markets with bulk cable and cable assemblies for over 40 years. The usage of ultralow density microporous PTFE dielectric material in the LA series cables provide lower attenuation versus other cable series. Semflex assemblies use connectors specifically designed to fit the Semflex cables without compromising electrical performance while still providing excellent connector to cable mechanical transition.

For more information on the Semflex Laboratory RF/Microwave test cables, please visit our website at belfuse.com/cinch or download the Semflex Laboratory RF/Microwave Test Cables datasheet.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercializing or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

