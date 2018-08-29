Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Expands HPI Series Cable Assembly Offering with LA190S Cables

Lombard, IL August 30, 2018 Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces an extension to its Semflex brand of HPI Cable Assemblies with the release of LA190S cable assemblies that include SMA and 2.92mm connector configurations.

Cinch Connectivity's Semflex line is a leader in low loss and ultra-low loss microwave cable technology and has served the RF & Microwave markets with bulk cable and cable assemblies for over 40 years. The usage of ultra-low density microporous PTFE dielectric material in the LA series cables provides lower attenuation versus other cable series. Semflex assemblies use connectors specially designed to fit the Semflex cables without compromising electrical performance and providing excellent connector to cable mechanical transition.

Customers can choose from SMA and 2.92mm connectors using LA190S low attenuation cable at any cable length. The Semflex LA190S cable assemblies operate at 28 GHz for the 2.92mm and at 26 GHz for the SMA male interfaces. These HPI series cable assemblies are well suited for high end RF/Microwave systems used in military, commercial, test and production lab applications.

For more information on the Semflex LA190S Series of cable assemblies, please visit our website at belfuse.com/cinch or download the Semflex HPI Series Cable Assemblies with LA Cable Type datasheet.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking stateents that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercializing or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

