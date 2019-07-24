Bel Fuse : Magnetic Solutions Announces Dual, Stacked Port 1G 30W and 60W PoE MagJack® ICMs

San Jose, CA [July 25, 2019] Bel Magnetic Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in design and manufacturing of MagJack® Integrated Connector Modules (ICM), introduces the 2x1 1G 30W and 60W PoE MagJack ICM for Networking and Telecommunication applications. This ICM is compact and durable by combining two RJ45 Ethernet ports into one magnetic connector that can be used to safely inject 30W or 60W of power, providing an ideal solution for customers who are looking to save board space by stacking RJ45 connectors together, grouping the Ethernet magnetics within the connector and enabling the magnetics to inject power onto data lines.

Today's communication equipment offers the capability of providing or accepting power over Ethernet - our line of ICM's offer smaller, higher density connectors that are capable of this functionality. They support a wide range of 1GBase-T Ethernet applications and can operate in harsh industrial conditions including an industrial operating temperature range of -40˚C to 85˚C without degrading performance. The 30W and 60W PoE MagJack® ICMs meets all IEEE 802.3 1GBase-T electrical requirements including RL, IL, Hi-pot and Common Mode parameters. These features make our ICMs ideal for use in switches, routers, single board computers and Ethernet controllers.

Common part numbers: 0895-2C1R-GK, 0895-2C1R-GVH

Products are now available at Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark, Farnell, Heilind.

For technical information, visit our website at belfuse.com/magnetic-solutions.

For further assistance, you can contact Bel Magnetics by email techhelp@belf.comor at +1 (858) 842-1970.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Audre Schneider

audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com