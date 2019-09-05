Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bel Fuse, Inc.    BELFA

BEL FUSE, INC.

(BELFA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces 600 W ACC600 and MCC600 Series AC-DC and DC-DC Convection Cooled Open Frame Power Supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 03:47am EDT

High Power Density Solutions for Industrial and Medical Applications

Santa Clara, CA [September 5, 2019] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, today announced the ACC600 Series and MCC600 Series of convection cooled open frame power supplies which are ideal for industrial (ACC Series) and medical (MCC Series) applications and available in a variety of single output voltages.

The ACC600 Series features a wide universal AC input range of 85-264 VAC, offering up to 600 W of output power with convection cooling (U-Channel), in a compact footprint (5.0 x 8.5 x 1.61' (127.0 x 215.9 x 40.9 mm)) and with a variety of single output voltages. The high efficiency and high power density of the ACC series ensures minimal power loss in end-use equipment, thereby facilitating higher reliability, easier thermal management and meets regulatory approvals for environmentally-friendly end products. These power supplies are ideal for medical, telecom and datacom applications as well as industrial equipment.

The MCC600 Series is designed and approved to the latest Medical standards (EN/IEC 60601-1), providing 2 x MOPP isolation for Class I & Class II applications. Additional features include dual-fusing, current sharing, peak power capability and a 5 V standby provision. These medical power supplies are ideal for monitoring, home health care and equipment, hospital beds, surgical devices, as well as diagnostic, drug pump, dialysis, imaging and therapy devices.

Both the ACC600 Series and MCC Series are available from DigiKey, Mouser, Arrow and Allied Electronics. For more detailed information on the ACC600 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet. For more detailed information on the MCC600 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.com, call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA, +1 86 755 29885888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization
or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Susan Rawlishsusan.rawlish@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEL FUSE, INC.
03:47aBEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces 600 W ACC600 and MCC600 Series AC-DC and DC..
PU
08/13BEL FUSE : Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Two Supplier Excell..
PU
08/06Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Cl..
GL
08/06BEL FUSE : NJ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/01BEL FUSE INC /NJ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/01BEL FUSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01Bel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/24BEL FUSE : Magnetic Solutions Announces Dual, Stacked Port 1G 30W and 60W PoE Ma..
PU
07/18Bel Will Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019
GL
07/12BEL FUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 133 M
Chart BEL FUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,31  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Avi D. Eden Independent Director
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Robert H. Simandl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE, INC.0.00%133
TE CONNECTIVITY17.74%29 915
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-67.96%26 888
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 485
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD16.11%4 130
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-7.27%3 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group