Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces 600 W ACC600 and MCC600 Series AC-DC and DC-DC Convection Cooled Open Frame Power Supplies

Santa Clara, CA [September 5, 2019] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, today announced the ACC600 Series and MCC600 Series of convection cooled open frame power supplies which are ideal for industrial (ACC Series) and medical (MCC Series) applications and available in a variety of single output voltages.

The ACC600 Series features a wide universal AC input range of 85-264 VAC, offering up to 600 W of output power with convection cooling (U-Channel), in a compact footprint (5.0 x 8.5 x 1.61' (127.0 x 215.9 x 40.9 mm)) and with a variety of single output voltages. The high efficiency and high power density of the ACC series ensures minimal power loss in end-use equipment, thereby facilitating higher reliability, easier thermal management and meets regulatory approvals for environmentally-friendly end products. These power supplies are ideal for medical, telecom and datacom applications as well as industrial equipment.

The MCC600 Series is designed and approved to the latest Medical standards (EN/IEC 60601-1), providing 2 x MOPP isolation for Class I & Class II applications. Additional features include dual-fusing, current sharing, peak power capability and a 5 V standby provision. These medical power supplies are ideal for monitoring, home health care and equipment, hospital beds, surgical devices, as well as diagnostic, drug pump, dialysis, imaging and therapy devices.

Both the ACC600 Series and MCC Series are available from DigiKey, Mouser, Arrow and Allied Electronics. For more detailed information on the ACC600 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet. For more detailed information on the MCC600 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.com, call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA, +1 86 755 29885888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

