Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces TET2500 Series Titanium Efficiency Power Supplies for Server and Storage Applications

Industry Leading Power Density Delivers 62 W/in3 in Compact Form Factor

Santa Clara, CA [April 9, 2019] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, today announced the TET2500 Series, 2500 W power supplies that bring Titanium level efficiency to servers, storage and networking equipment. With AC-DC power-factor-corrected (PFC) and high voltage DC-input variants, TET2500 Series power supplies provide a main output of 12 VDC for powering intermediate bus architectures (IBA).

Measuring just 86 x 40 x 195 mm (3.39 x 1.57 x 7.68 inches), the TET2500 Series provides a high-efficiency and feature-rich power source for servers running web and email applications, databases, games or providing storage, as well as for file servers, routers and network switches. This high-performance computing equipment is being used in the rollout of applications and services such as edge computing, blockchain processing, real-time communications, cloud services and virtualized applications in new and upgraded datacenters.

Both the normal airflow (TET2500-12-086NA) and reverse airflow (TET2500-12-086RA) models, are hot-pluggable and feature parallel operation with active current sharing or analog bus and full digital controls for improved performance.

The TET2500 Series delivers a power density of 62 W/in3 and meets 80 Plus Titanium efficiency. Both models incorporate resonant-soft-switching technology and interleaved power trains to reduce component stresses, providing increased system reliability and very high efficiency. These power supplies also provide an always-on +12 V 24 W standby output and I2C communication is up to 400 kHz. Innovations incorporated into the TET2500 Series are currently pending patents. The TET2500 Series meets international safety standards and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD).

The TET2500-12-086NA is available from Digi-Key, Arrowand Allied. For more detailed information, visit the TET2500 Series part page hereor download the datasheet.

The TET2500-12-086RA is available from Digi-Key, Mouser, Arrowand Allied. For more detailed information, visit the TET2500 Series part page hereor download the datasheet.

Samples of either TET2500 Series (normal and reverse airflow) are available upon request from your sales representative. For more detailed information, visit the TET2500 Series product page hereor download the datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.com, call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA, +1 86 755 29885888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization

or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Susan Rawlish

susan.rawlish@belf.com