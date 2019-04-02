Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces the BCN25-700-8 3-Phase 25 kW On-Board Battery Charger

Charging for Hybrid or Full Electric Vehicles in Mining or Industrial Environments

Santa Clara, CA [April 2, 2019] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, today announced the BCN25-700-8, a 25 kW on-board battery charger that converts 3-phase AC voltage to DC voltage. The enclosure is made of aluminum alloy and is liquid-cooled. Providing 25 kW of output power for a single unit, and up to 100 kW of output power for 4 units, the BCN25 has high efficiency and high reliability, with a compact footprint of 524 x 340 x 84 mm (20.63 x 13.39 x 3.31 inches) and weighing only 19.4 kg (42.77 lbs).

Bel's new hybrid/electric battery charger features an input voltage at 3-phase of 460 Vac - 575 Vac (line to line) and an output voltage from 250 Vdc to 800 Vdc, 37.5 A, with galvanic isolation between the input and output. The product is compliant to SAE J1939 for CAN Bus communication while the case is IP65 and IP57 compliant. Safety standards include UL2202 and CE approvals. Typical industrial, construction and mining applications include charging full electric vehicles where no neutral is required. It should be noted that this charger is designed for industrial environments and is not intended to connect to any public grid.

Production units of the BCN25-700-8 are now available. Please contact Frank Vondenhoff at Frank.Vondenhoff@psbel.comto learn more. For more detailed information, visit the BCN25-700-8 product page hereor download the datasheet. For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.com, call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA, +1 86 755 29885888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

