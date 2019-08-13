Bel Fuse : Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Two Supplier Excellence Award's

Lombard, IL [August 13, 2019] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, had two (2) facilities recognized by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems at the IDS Supplier Excellence Conference, May 21, 2019.

Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on- time delivery. Cinch Connectivity Solutions was one of 75 companies recognized by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors and one of 38 companies recognized for the 3- Star award.

The company's Melbourne, FL facility received the 4-Star award, achieving 97% in product quality and delivery. For the second consecutive year, the Waseca, MN facility has received the 3-Star award, maintaining 95% score in product quality and delivery. Iain Procter, Quality Director for Cinch Connectivity Solutions stated, ' The Cinch Connectivity Solutions team is delighted that its Melbourne, FL and Waseca, MN facilities have now been recognized three times for the quality of our products and delivery performance to Raytheon IDS'. 'We have a long history of working with Raytheon IDS in support of its defense industry customers around the world. Awards like these demonstrate how seriously we take this responsibility.'

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

