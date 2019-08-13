Log in
Bel Fuse : Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Two Supplier Excellence Award's

08/13/2019 | 01:22am EDT

Lombard, IL [August 13, 2019] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, had two (2) facilities recognized by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems at the IDS Supplier Excellence Conference, May 21, 2019.

Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on- time delivery. Cinch Connectivity Solutions was one of 75 companies recognized by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors and one of 38 companies recognized for the 3- Star award.

The company's Melbourne, FL facility received the 4-Star award, achieving 97% in product quality and delivery. For the second consecutive year, the Waseca, MN facility has received the 3-Star award, maintaining 95% score in product quality and delivery. Iain Procter, Quality Director for Cinch Connectivity Solutions stated, ' The Cinch Connectivity Solutions team is delighted that its Melbourne, FL and Waseca, MN facilities have now been recognized three times for the quality of our products and delivery performance to Raytheon IDS'. 'We have a long history of working with Raytheon IDS in support of its defense industry customers around the world. Awards like these demonstrate how seriously we take this responsibility.'

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercializing or technological difficulties; the regulatory ad trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Media Contact:
Mary Benetti-Condon
Mary.benetticondon@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 05:21:01 UTC
