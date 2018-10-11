Log in
Bel Fuse : Signal Transformer Announces High Current Toroidal Inductor (HCTI) Design Kit

10/11/2018 | 10:38am CEST

High Current Vertical PCB Mounting Inductors

Inwood, NY [October 10, 2018] Signal Transformer, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global manufacturer of custom and standard transformers, chokes, inductors, transformers and SMD inductors, announce their new High Current Toroidal Inductor (HCTI) Design Kit. This new Design Kit provides a varied selection of toroidal inductors to design engineers who are looking for solutions to support EMI/RFI filtering and energy storage in industrial and consumer goods applications.

The HCTI Design Kit features toroidal inductors that have an inductance range of 10-1000uH,
a DC resistance range of 0.005 Ω to 0.3 Ω and a DC rated current ranging from 2.4A to 20A. Signal Transformer products utilize custom design coil construction and ferrite material to have high efficiency through reduced core loss, low magnetic radiation from self-shielding and high energy storage with distributed air gaps. Custom versions are also available upon request for horizontal PCB mounting or non-standard inductances.

The HCTI Design Kit will be available through our distribution network via Digi-Key, Mouserand Arrow. For more detailed information, visit belfuse.com/signal. For technical inquiries, call Signal at 866-239-5777, visit belfuse.com/signalor email sales@signaltransformer.com.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization
or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Susan Rawlish
susan.rawlish@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:37:04 UTC
