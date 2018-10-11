Bel Fuse : Signal Transformer Announces High Current Toroidal Inductor (HCTI) Design Kit

High Current Vertical PCB Mounting Inductors

Inwood, NY [October 10, 2018] Signal Transformer, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global manufacturer of custom and standard transformers, chokes, inductors, transformers and SMD inductors, announce their new High Current Toroidal Inductor (HCTI) Design Kit. This new Design Kit provides a varied selection of toroidal inductors to design engineers who are looking for solutions to support EMI/RFI filtering and energy storage in industrial and consumer goods applications.

The HCTI Design Kit features toroidal inductors that have an inductance range of 10-1000uH,

a DC resistance range of 0.005 Ω to 0.3 Ω and a DC rated current ranging from 2.4A to 20A. Signal Transformer products utilize custom design coil construction and ferrite material to have high efficiency through reduced core loss, low magnetic radiation from self-shielding and high energy storage with distributed air gaps. Custom versions are also available upon request for horizontal PCB mounting or non-standard inductances.

The HCTI Design Kit will be available through our distribution network via Digi-Key, Mouserand Arrow. For more detailed information, visit belfuse.com/signal. For technical inquiries, call Signal at 866-239-5777, visit belfuse.com/signalor email sales@signaltransformer.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Rawlish

susan.rawlish@belf.com