Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bel Fuse, Inc.    BELFA

BEL FUSE, INC.

(BELFA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Launches 2.5G Base-T Ethernet RJ45 Connectors for IoT and PoE Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

Glen Rock, PA, [October 1, 2019] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world-class manufacturer of high-speed connectors used in Data Communication applications introduces the single and multiport RJ45 connectors to support 2.5G Base-T Ethernet communications. This product line is the first available to include configurations for use in most 2.5G enterprise, data center, IoT, and wireless applications.

Stewart Connectors' RJ45 connectors are designed to address cross talk and return loss issues that are common in 2.5G applications. These connectors also support PoE applications from 15W up to 100W which is often a requirement for today's IoT applications. All single and multiport configurations are fully shielded and configurations with LED options are available.

The 2.5G connectors were developed with today and tomorrow's RJ45 requirements in mind delivering a high speed, small form factor, and PoE capable connector used in networking equipment, IOT devices, servers, printers, and new emerging applications.

Part Numbers

Single Port Connectors 1xN Connectors

SS-7488SC5-GG-PG4-BA 1x2: SS71800-035F

SS-74301-001 1x2: SS-748802SC5-YG-PG4-BZ

SS-700810S-A-PG4-BA 1x4: SS-748804SC5-YG-PG4-BZ

SS-7188VS-A-NF-50 1x4: SS71800-041F

2xN Connectors

2x1: SS-73100-082 (New)

2x4: SS-73100-073

2x6: SS73100-046F

For more information, download the Stewart Connector 2.5G Series Jack Brochure or for technical help contact techhelp@belf.com. Our distribution partners, Digi-Key, Mouser and Newark offer a complete line of 2.5G RJ45 connectors.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors andcable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercializing or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement.

Media Contact:
Audre Schneider
audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 00:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEL FUSE, INC.
08:43pBEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Launches 2.5G Base-T Ethernet RJ45 Connectors for I..
PU
09/26BEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Announces the Release of the RJ45 Press-Fit Connect..
PU
09/26BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces PES2200 Series Beyond Platinum Efficiency 2..
PU
09/25BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Ganged Triax Connector Capabil..
PU
09/24BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Addition to the Johnson™..
PU
09/19BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces 1000 W ABE1000 Series and MBE1000 Series AC..
PU
09/10BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Expansion of the Johnson&trade..
PU
09/09BEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Offers Automotive Grade Connectors that Comply with..
PU
09/05BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces 600 W ACC600 and MCC600 Series AC-DC and DC..
PU
08/13BEL FUSE : Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Two Supplier Excell..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 497 M
EBIT 2019 9,90 M
Net income 2019 3,25 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,7x
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 195 M
Chart BEL FUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 15,56  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Avi D. Eden Independent Director
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Robert H. Simandl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE, INC.13.16%195
TE CONNECTIVITY22.58%31 145
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-62.76%30 964
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 835
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD28.48%4 518
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.3.35%4 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group