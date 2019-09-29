Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Launches 2.5G Base-T Ethernet RJ45 Connectors for IoT and PoE Applications

Glen Rock, PA, [October 1, 2019] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world-class manufacturer of high-speed connectors used in Data Communication applications introduces the single and multiport RJ45 connectors to support 2.5G Base-T Ethernet communications. This product line is the first available to include configurations for use in most 2.5G enterprise, data center, IoT, and wireless applications.

Stewart Connectors' RJ45 connectors are designed to address cross talk and return loss issues that are common in 2.5G applications. These connectors also support PoE applications from 15W up to 100W which is often a requirement for today's IoT applications. All single and multiport configurations are fully shielded and configurations with LED options are available.

The 2.5G connectors were developed with today and tomorrow's RJ45 requirements in mind delivering a high speed, small form factor, and PoE capable connector used in networking equipment, IOT devices, servers, printers, and new emerging applications.

Part Numbers

Single Port Connectors 1xN Connectors

SS-7488SC5-GG-PG4-BA 1x2: SS71800-035F

SS-74301-001 1x2: SS-748802SC5-YG-PG4-BZ

SS-700810S-A-PG4-BA 1x4: SS-748804SC5-YG-PG4-BZ

SS-7188VS-A-NF-50 1x4: SS71800-041F

2xN Connectors

2x1: SS-73100-082 (New)

2x4: SS-73100-073

2x6: SS73100-046F

For more information, download the Stewart Connector 2.5G Series Jack Brochure or for technical help contact techhelp@belf.com. Our distribution partners, Digi-Key, Mouser and Newark offer a complete line of 2.5G RJ45 connectors.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors andcable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercializing or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement.

Audre Schneider

audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com