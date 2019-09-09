Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bel Fuse, Inc.    BELFA

BEL FUSE, INC.

(BELFA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Offers Automotive Grade Connectors that Comply with SAE/USCAR2-6 Standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:07am EDT

Glen Rock, PA, [September 10, 2019] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class manufacturer of high-speed connectors used in Data Communication applications announces the specification of automotive grade connectors that comply with SAE/USCAR-2 standards, designed for next generation vehicles that utilize Ethernet communication inside the automobile.

Stewart Connector's automotive grade passive RJ45 connectors are compatible with vibration and sealing requirements necessary to comply with SAE/USCAR2-6 standards. Extensively tested, these automotive connectors are UL recognized, RoHS compliant and capable of supporting high temperature applications with an operating temperature of 100°C. They are ideal for applications like driver-assist radar, cameras, media converters and gateways.

The automotive industry is moving swiftly to incorporate Ethernet signals and cabling to replace existing CAN bus signaling used today. Ethernet is faster in transmission speed and lighter in cable weight. The RJ45 connector offers a proven, reliable connectivity alternative to meet the transportation industry's increasing requirements.

Part Numbers:

SS74800-132F Right Angle LED connector capable of 1G through 2.5G Base-T

Other Related Parts:

SS-60400-001 IP67 Rated Vertical Connector capable of 1G through 10G Base-T

SS-60300-011 Compact Non-LED Right Angle Connector capable of 1G through 10G Base-T

SS71800-121F Right Angle RJ45 Modular Connector (factory stock)

Stewart Connector products are available at Digi-Key, Mouser, and Newark.

For more information, contact a Stewart Connector sales representative at belfuse.com.

For technical assistance email techhelp@belf.com. For more information on the Automotive Grade Connectors, download the datasheet.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Audre Schneider
audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 08:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEL FUSE, INC.
04:07aBEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Offers Automotive Grade Connectors that Comply with..
PU
09/05BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces 600 W ACC600 and MCC600 Series AC-DC and DC..
PU
08/13BEL FUSE : Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Two Supplier Excell..
PU
08/06Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Cl..
GL
08/06BEL FUSE : NJ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/01BEL FUSE INC /NJ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/01BEL FUSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01Bel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/24BEL FUSE : Magnetic Solutions Announces Dual, Stacked Port 1G 30W and 60W PoE Ma..
PU
07/18Bel Will Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 148 M
Chart BEL FUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11,65  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Avi D. Eden Independent Director
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Robert H. Simandl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE, INC.-15.27%148
TE CONNECTIVITY25.41%31 863
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-65.89%28 718
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 660
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-29.14%4 600
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD23.30%4 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group