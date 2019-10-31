Log in
BEL FUSE INC.

Bel Fuse : Announces 0ZRS Series of Resettable PPTC Fuses for Automotive Applications

10/31/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Jersey City, NJ [October 31, 2019] Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of fuses, announces their 0ZRS Series of radial resettable PPTC fuses for automotive applications. These AEC-Q compliant fuses have an operating range of 500mA - 10A, a max. current of 100 A and continuous use at voltages up to 32 V DC, with an operating temperature of -40ºC to +125ºC.

Featuring very low resistance and very high hold current, the 0ZRS Series is designed for today's automotive applications, including motor and motor circuit protection (power door locks, mirrors, seats, sunroofs and windows); Electronic Control Unit (ECU) I/O protection, HVAC motor and I/O protection; infotainment and navigation systems; Liquid Crystal Display (LCD); power and cigarette lighter outlets, plugs and adapter/chargers; and stall detection in express window and sunroof circuits.

The 0ZRS Series is RoHS 2 compliant, halogen free and automotive AEC-Q200 compliant. Agency approvals include TUV (Std. EN/IEC 60738-1-1; EN/IEC 60730-1) and UL Recognized Component (Std. UL1434). Packaging varies from 1,000 to 3,000 pieces, while bulk is available for all. Tape and reel available for the vast majority. The 0ZRS Series is in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser and Arrow. Product samples also available upon request. For more detailed product information, download the 0ZRS Series datasheet.

For more information, visit belfuse.com/circuit-protection. For technical inquiries, send an eMail to techhelp@belf.com, call +1 858 676 9650 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA, +852 2328 5515 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/circuit-protection.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in networking, tele-communications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will, in fact, prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Susan Rawlishsusan.rawlish@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:46:05 UTC
