Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Johnson™ 2.4mm Solder End Launch Straddle Mount and Thru-Hole Connectors

Waseca, MN [June 26, 2020] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the expansion of the Johnson 2.4mm family with Solder End Launch Straddle Mount and Thru- Hole Connectors. As the recognized industry leader in high performance End Launch connectors, Johnson now supports higher frequencies up to 50GHz.

Cinch Connectivity Solutions' 2.4mm Solder End Launch Jack Straddle Mount and Thru-Hole Connectors offer a typical VSWR of 1.35 at 50 GHz. The straddle mount solder end launch offers a board mount similar to the SMA and 2.92mm series. They work with various board thicknesses of 0.042', 0.062', and 0.093'. The thru-hole version has a leg length of 0.093' to support various PCB thicknesses with a single connector, and easier mounting/ fixturing for manufacturing assembly. Applications for both connectors include test and measurement systems, network router and switches, instrumentation test fixture equipment, and semiconductor ATE test boards.

For more information on Johnson connectors, visit our website at belfuse.com/cinch or download the Johnson mmWave Catalog. Johnson products are also available through our distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark, and Farnell.

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

