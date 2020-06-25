Log in
Bel Fuse Inc.

BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFB)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Johnson™ 2.4mm Solder End Launch Straddle Mount and Thru-Hole Connectors

06/25/2020 | 03:19am EDT

Waseca, MN [June 26, 2020] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the expansion of the Johnson 2.4mm family with Solder End Launch Straddle Mount and Thru- Hole Connectors. As the recognized industry leader in high performance End Launch connectors, Johnson now supports higher frequencies up to 50GHz.

Cinch Connectivity Solutions' 2.4mm Solder End Launch Jack Straddle Mount and Thru-Hole Connectors offer a typical VSWR of 1.35 at 50 GHz. The straddle mount solder end launch offers a board mount similar to the SMA and 2.92mm series. They work with various board thicknesses of 0.042', 0.062', and 0.093'. The thru-hole version has a leg length of 0.093' to support various PCB thicknesses with a single connector, and easier mounting/ fixturing for manufacturing assembly. Applications for both connectors include test and measurement systems, network router and switches, instrumentation test fixture equipment, and semiconductor ATE test boards.

For more information on Johnson connectors, visit our website at belfuse.com/cinch or download the Johnson mmWave Catalog. Johnson products are also available through our distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark, and Farnell.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Katie Owens
Katie.owens@us.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 07:18:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 479 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,12 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 935
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 8,73 $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Peter E. Gilbert Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.-53.95%108
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%22 417
HEXAGON AB3.47%21 535
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-11.19%16 426
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.93%13 845
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-11.22%11 627
