Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bel Fuse Inc.    BELFB

BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade Expansion with New 2.4mm and 2.92mm Terminations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT

Waseca, MN [April 28, 2020] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the expansion of the Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade series with 2.4mm and 2.92mm terminations. These new Commercial Grade microwave components expand the Midwest Microwave brand from military, space and laboratory markets into the commercial market by offering the best combination of price and performance in high quality components.

Cinch Connectivity Solutions' Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade Terminations come in 2.92mm 40 GHz and 2.4mm 50 GHz termination models. The terminations have a passivated stainless-steel construction and are RoHS compliant. These mmWave terminations are designed and built with the required quality and reliability to provide years of trouble-free service in cellular base stations, public safety systems, Wi-Fi networks, active antenna systems, 5G, GPS, and many other commercial applications.

Products are available through our distributors Digi-Key and Mouser.

For more information on the Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade 2.4mm and 2.92mm Terminations, visit belfuse.com/cinch or download the Commercial Grade Terminations datasheet.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Katie Owens
Katie.owens@us.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEL FUSE INC.
02:18aBEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Midwest Microwave Commerci..
PU
04/16Bel Will Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 1, 2020
GL
04/14BEL FUSE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02BEL FUSE INC /NJ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
03/31BEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Introduces the M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug
PU
03/25BEL FUSE : NJ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/16BEL FUSE INC /NJ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Cl..
GL
02/20BEL FUSE INC /NJ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
02/20BEL FUSE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 483 M
EBIT 2020 -8,33 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,67x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,17x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 81,0 M
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50  $
Last Close Price 6,60  $
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Avi D. Eden Independent Director
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.-67.80%81
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.60%18 018
HEXAGON-13.71%16 016
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-0.19%15 028
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.80%11 587
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-18.33%11 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group