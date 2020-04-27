Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade Expansion with New 2.4mm and 2.92mm Terminations

Waseca, MN [April 28, 2020] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the expansion of the Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade series with 2.4mm and 2.92mm terminations. These new Commercial Grade microwave components expand the Midwest Microwave brand from military, space and laboratory markets into the commercial market by offering the best combination of price and performance in high quality components.

Cinch Connectivity Solutions' Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade Terminations come in 2.92mm 40 GHz and 2.4mm 50 GHz termination models. The terminations have a passivated stainless-steel construction and are RoHS compliant. These mmWave terminations are designed and built with the required quality and reliability to provide years of trouble-free service in cellular base stations, public safety systems, Wi-Fi networks, active antenna systems, 5G, GPS, and many other commercial applications.

Products are available through our distributors Digi-Key and Mouser.

For more information on the Midwest Microwave Commercial Grade 2.4mm and 2.92mm Terminations, visit belfuse.com/cinch or download the Commercial Grade Terminations datasheet.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements



Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Katie Owens

Katie.owens@us.cinch.com