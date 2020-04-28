Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Introduces the New Johnson™ 2.92mm, 40 GHz Test Cable Assemblies

Waseca, MN [April 29, 2020] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, introduces 2.92mm, 40GHz cable assemblies utilizing two Cinch brands, Johnson connectors and Semflex low loss PTFE Cable.

Cinch Connectivity Solutions' Johnson 2.92mm, 40 GHz Test Cable Assemblies utilize 2.92mm connectors coupled with Semflex HP160S cable with Vp (velocity of propagation) of 76%, offering industry leading performance for test and measurement environments. These cables assemblies are designed to provide 40GHz operating performance and VSWR max of 1.25. Ideal applications align with the company's product development of 5G/mmwave products to support communications, military, telecom and test & measurement industries.

Products are available through our distributors Digi-Key and Mouser.

For more information on the Johnson 2.92mm 40 GHz Test Cable Assemblies, visit belfuse.com/cinch or download the 2.92mm 40 GHz Test Cable Assemblies datasheet.

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

