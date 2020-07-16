Bel Fuse : Magnetic Solutions' Single Port and Eight Port 2.5GBASE-T MagJack® ICMs Now Available in Distribution

San Jose, CA [July 16, 2020] Bel Magnetic Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB), and a global leader in the design and manufacturing of MagJack® Integrated Connector Modules (ICM), announces a single port and eight-port 2.5GBASE-T MagJack ICM. These ICMs offer a cost-effective solution for upgrading end-product performance to multi-rate, NBASE-T Ethernet standards.

These reliable, cost-competitive ICMs are compatible with all new multi-rate Ethernet PHYs and are suitable for next-generation 5G cellular equipment, low density, 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet switches, high bandwidth 2.5GBASE-T network interface cards, NBASE-T compliant products and industrial controls equipment. Bel Magnetic Solutions' 2.5GBASE-T ICMs are backward compatible to slower speeds and use industry-standard footprints and pinouts. The 2.5GBASE-T solution doubles product speed and bandwidth at nearly the same cost as 1GBASE-T solutions.

Common part numbers:

L829-1J1T-JM

L836-121T-KD

L8BJ-1K1T-KDE

0854-2X4R-JD-F

Single Port and Eight Port 2.5GBASE-T MagJack® ICMs are in stock with Arrow, Digi-Key,Mouser, Newark, and Farnell.

For more detailed product information, download the datasheet.

For technical inquiries please email techhelp@belf.com or call +1 (858) 842-1970.About BelBel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Audre Schneider

audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com