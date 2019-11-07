Bel Fuse : Signal Transformer Announces ST and DST Series Low Power Transformers Now UL Recognized as Class 2 Models

Both ST and DST Series Incorporate the UL 1446 Class F 155.0C Insulation System

Lynbrook, NY [November 7, 2019] Signal Transformer, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global manufacturer of custom and standard transformers, chokes, inductors, transformers and SMD inductors, announced selected models of the ST and DST Series of high isolation split bobbin, low power transformers, are now recognized by UL as Inherently Limited Class 2 transformers per (UL 5085-3) and now incorporate a UL 1446 Class F 155.0C Insulation System. The ST and DST Series utilize split bobbin construction, providing superior isolation and low capacitive coupling, as well as a rigid pin construction for easier board insertion and higher reliability.

Signal's ST and DST Series are available in power variations from 1.1 VA to 36 VA, with dielectric strength of 2500 Vrms, with primaries in single or dual configurations, secondaries in series or parallel configurations. Combined, both series offer over 120 standard configurations.

The ST and DST Series are RoHS and REACH certified and are available through our distribution network, including Digi-Key, Mouser and Sager. For more detailed information, please download the series datasheet. For technical inquiries, call Signal at 866-239-5777, visit belfuse.com/signal or email sales@signaltransformer.com.

