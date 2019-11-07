Log in
BEL FUSE INC.

Bel Fuse : Signal Transformer Announces ST and DST Series Low Power Transformers Now UL Recognized as Class 2 Models

11/07/2019 | 01:52am EST

Both ST and DST Series Incorporate the UL 1446 Class F 155.0C Insulation System

Lynbrook, NY [November 7, 2019] Signal Transformer, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global manufacturer of custom and standard transformers, chokes, inductors, transformers and SMD inductors, announced selected models of the ST and DST Series of high isolation split bobbin, low power transformers, are now recognized by UL as Inherently Limited Class 2 transformers per (UL 5085-3) and now incorporate a UL 1446 Class F 155.0C Insulation System. The ST and DST Series utilize split bobbin construction, providing superior isolation and low capacitive coupling, as well as a rigid pin construction for easier board insertion and higher reliability.

Signal's ST and DST Series are available in power variations from 1.1 VA to 36 VA, with dielectric strength of 2500 Vrms, with primaries in single or dual configurations, secondaries in series or parallel configurations. Combined, both series offer over 120 standard configurations.

The ST and DST Series are RoHS and REACH certified and are available through our distribution network, including Digi-Key, Mouser and Sager. For more detailed information, please download the series datasheet. For technical inquiries, call Signal at 866-239-5777, visit belfuse.com/signal or email sales@signaltransformer.com.

About Bel
 Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in networking, tele-communications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will, in fact, prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Susan Rawlishsusan.rawlish@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:44:07 UTC
