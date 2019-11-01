Log in
Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Expands the SealJack™ PCB Mount Series with a Right-Angle Connector

11/01/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Glen Rock, PA, [November 1, 2019] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class supplier of RJ45 connectors used in Ethernet communications expands the SealJack PCB Mount Series with a Right-Angle SealJack connector, which supports connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As internet connectivity extends beyond traditional devices, SealJack connectors excel in IP67 protection environments where water and debris could compromise signal integrity, specifically in rugged computing equipment, industrial environments, medical devices and smart homes.

The single port, right angle SealJack connector offers a uniquely sealed, light and compact design that can transmit 10/100 Base-T through 10G Base-T Ethernet. These sealed connectors are IP67 rated and excel when electronics need to be protected from environmental conditions beyond what is capable using traditional RJ45 connectivity.

Part Numbers: SS-60400-021

Stewart Connector products are available at Digi-Key, Mouser, and Newark.

For detailed product information, download the SealJack™ PCB Mount Series datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an email to techhelp@belf.com, or call +1 858 676 9650 for North America and Asia Pacific, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA or visit befuse.com/stewart-connector.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Media Contact:
Audre Schneider
audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:46:04 UTC
