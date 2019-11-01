Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Expands the SealJack™ PCB Mount Series with a Right-Angle Connector

Glen Rock, PA, [November 1, 2019] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class supplier of RJ45 connectors used in Ethernet communications expands the SealJack PCB Mount Series with a Right-Angle SealJack connector, which supports connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As internet connectivity extends beyond traditional devices, SealJack connectors excel in IP67 protection environments where water and debris could compromise signal integrity, specifically in rugged computing equipment, industrial environments, medical devices and smart homes.

The single port, right angle SealJack connector offers a uniquely sealed, light and compact design that can transmit 10/100 Base-T through 10G Base-T Ethernet. These sealed connectors are IP67 rated and excel when electronics need to be protected from environmental conditions beyond what is capable using traditional RJ45 connectivity.

Part Numbers: SS-60400-021

Stewart Connector products are available at Digi-Key, Mouser, and Newark.

For detailed product information, download the SealJack™ PCB Mount Series datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an email to techhelp@belf.com, or call +1 858 676 9650 for North America and Asia Pacific, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA or visit befuse.com/stewart-connector.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Audre Schneider

audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com