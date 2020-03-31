Log in
Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Introduces the M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug

03/31/2020 | 01:38am EDT

Glen Rock, PA, [March 31, 2020] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class manufacturer of high-speed connectors used in data communication applications announces the release of the M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug, targeting environments where rugged connectors are needed to power and communicate with equipment widely found in today's manufacturing environments.

The industry standard M12 X-Code design features eight positions to enable Ethernet connectivity and data transmission. The new M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug is part of Stewart Connector's extensive range of modular plugs that are designed to support Gigabit Ethernet (1000Base-T) and 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GBase-T) transfer rates. The M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug is IP67 rated when mated, further extending Stewart Connector's Ethernet connectivity offering for industrial and harsh environments.

Stewart Connector's M12 X-Code plug is an IDC termination style to provide termination without the need of specialty tooling. The IDC type termination is an ideal feature for termination in the field by providing quick and efficient termination without the need to strip wire insulation and can terminate to both solid and stranded cable. The M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug accepts a cable diameter of 0.267in - 0.354in (6.8mm - 9.0mm) and accommodates 24 and 26AWG wire.

The M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug is in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser and Newark. For detailed product information, download the data sheet.

For technical inquiries please email techhelp@belf.com.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Audre Schneider
audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:37:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 483 M
EBIT 2020 -8,33 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,24x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50  $
Last Close Price 9,75  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 89,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Avi D. Eden Independent Director
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.-54.59%115
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.74%19 194
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED1.37%15 111
HEXAGON-22.29%15 086
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-14.76%10 342
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-26.26%9 968
