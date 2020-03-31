Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Introduces the M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug

Glen Rock, PA, [March 31, 2020] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class manufacturer of high-speed connectors used in data communication applications announces the release of the M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug, targeting environments where rugged connectors are needed to power and communicate with equipment widely found in today's manufacturing environments.

The industry standard M12 X-Code design features eight positions to enable Ethernet connectivity and data transmission. The new M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug is part of Stewart Connector's extensive range of modular plugs that are designed to support Gigabit Ethernet (1000Base-T) and 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GBase-T) transfer rates. The M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug is IP67 rated when mated, further extending Stewart Connector's Ethernet connectivity offering for industrial and harsh environments.

Stewart Connector's M12 X-Code plug is an IDC termination style to provide termination without the need of specialty tooling. The IDC type termination is an ideal feature for termination in the field by providing quick and efficient termination without the need to strip wire insulation and can terminate to both solid and stranded cable. The M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug accepts a cable diameter of 0.267in - 0.354in (6.8mm - 9.0mm) and accommodates 24 and 26AWG wire.

The M12 X-Code Field Terminatable Plug is in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser and Newark. For detailed product information, download the data sheet.

For technical inquiries please email techhelp@belf.com.

