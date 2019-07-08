Log in
BEL GLOBAL RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD

(0761)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Global Resources : Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

07/08/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

BEL GLOBAL RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

百營環球資源控股有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Bel Global Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre183, Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

Shareholders and potential investors are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Bel Global Resources Holdings Limited

Li Wing Tak

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, (i) the executive Director is Mr. Li Wing Tak (note); and (ii) non-executive Directors are Mr. Cai Dubing and Mr. Sze Irons.

Note: Mr. Li Wing Tak has appointed Mr. Wong Wan Sing as his alternate Director.

Disclaimer

Bel Global Resources Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 03:42:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Du Bing Cai Chairman
Wing Tak Li Deputy Chairman, Director-Finance & Secretary
Wai Chi Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Soo-Kong Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Irons Sze Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL GLOBAL RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED14.76%56 489
GLENCORE-7.48%45 579
COAL INDIA0.48%21 874
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD24.73%13 462
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.44%8 056
