Bel Global Resources : Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

BEL GLOBAL RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

百營環球資源控股有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Bel Global Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre183, Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

Shareholders and potential investors are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Bel Global Resources Holdings Limited

Li Wing Tak

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, (i) the executive Director is Mr. Li Wing Tak (note); and (ii) non-executive Directors are Mr. Cai Dubing and Mr. Sze Irons.

Note: Mr. Li Wing Tak has appointed Mr. Wong Wan Sing as his alternate Director.