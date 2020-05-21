Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Belden Inc.    BDC

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belden : Appoints John Stroup Executive Chairman, Promotes Roel Vestjens to President and Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announced today the following changes to the Company’s senior leadership team with immediate effect. John Stroup, previously President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, has been appointed Executive Chairman, and Roel Vestjens, previously Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer and appointed to the Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005059/en/

Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Belden Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Belden Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It has been a great privilege to lead Belden for nearly 15 years. I am proud of what we accomplished and how well-positioned the Company is for continued success,” said Mr. Stroup. “We made great progress in transforming the Company, installing a disciplined business system and Lean enterprise culture, and building a solid foundation for future success. Our journey will now continue under Roel’s leadership. We have thoughtfully planned for this succession and I am confident that it will be seamless and successful. Roel is an accomplished leader with broad experience throughout Belden over the last 14 years. With his track record of superior results and his proven commitment to Belden’s values, he is ideally suited to lead the Company.”

Mr. Vestjens said, “Under John’s strong leadership, we established Belden as a clear industry leader and positioned the Company for continued profitable growth. I have learned a tremendous amount from his mentorship. This is a time of incredible opportunity for Belden, and I am laser focused on driving growth and value creation. It will be an honor to lead this Company, and I look forward to working with the entire Belden team to execute our strategic plans and achieve our financial objectives.”

David Aldrich, Lead Independent Director of Belden, commented, “The leadership succession plan announced today is the culmination of a robust process to ensure that Belden is best positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value creation. John has done an outstanding job leading Belden and driving growth, innovation, and operational improvement. The Board is grateful for his substantial contributions and his continued leadership during the transition period. Roel has a deep knowledge of Belden and a track record of superior performance, which make him uniquely qualified to deliver on Belden’s remarkable potential. On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank John for leading the Company so effectively since 2005, and we look forward to seeing the Company reach new levels of success under Roel’s leadership.”

Mr. Vestjens joined Belden in 2006 as Director of Marketing for the EMEA region. Since then he held roles of increasing responsibility in Sales and Marketing, Operations, and General Management of Belden’s business units in North America, EMEA, and APAC. Most recently, he served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer since July 2019, Executive Vice President, Industrial Solutions since February 2018, and Executive Vice President, Industrial Solutions and Broadcast IT Solutions from January 2017 to February 2018. Mr. Vestjens joined Belden from Royal Philips Electronics where he held various European sales and marketing positions. Mr. Vestjens holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Management from Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BELDEN INC.
05/04BELDEN INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/01BELDEN INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01BELDEN : Changes Format of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 21, ..
BU
04/29BELDEN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29BELDEN INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/29BELDEN : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
BU
04/13BELDEN INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/13BELDEN : Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Results, Maintains Strong Bala..
BU
03/12BELDEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12BELDEN : Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 822 M
EBIT 2020 204 M
Net income 2020 34,5 M
Debt 2020 795 M
Yield 2020 0,63%
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 1 404 M
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 39,50 $
Last Close Price 31,53 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Roel Vestjens Chief Operating Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Lead Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.-42.67%1 404
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-7.00%191 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.56%38 774
ERICSSON AB1.54%30 877
ZTE CORPORATION11.05%24 284
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.99%23 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group