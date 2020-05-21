Belden : Appoints Nancy Calderon to Board of Directors

Log in
05/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announced that with immediate effect, it has appointed Nancy Calderon as a Director and member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Calderon retired from KPMG LLP in September 2019 after a distinguished 33-year career. Most recently, Ms. Calderon served as KPMG's Global Lead Partner for a Fortune 50 Technology company since July 2012, senior partner of KPMG's Board Leadership Center since its inception in 2015, and as a director of KPMG's Global Delivery Center in India and its related holding companies since September 2011. Previously, she was KPMG's Americas Chief Administrative Officer and U.S. National Partner in Charge, Operations, from July 2008 to June 2012. Ms. Calderon sat on a number of KPMG committees, including the Americas Region Management Committee, Enterprise Risk Management, Privacy, Pension Steering and Investment, Social Media, and Knowledge Management.

John Stroup, Executive Chairman of Belden, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nancy Calderon to Belden’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Her impressive executive leadership and audit experience will provide significant value to Belden.”

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 822 M
EBIT 2020 204 M
Net income 2020 34,5 M
Debt 2020 795 M
Yield 2020 0,63%
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 1 404 M
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 39,50 $
Last Close Price 31,53 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Roel Vestjens Chief Operating Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Lead Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.-42.67%1 404
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-7.00%191 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.56%38 774
ERICSSON AB1.54%30 877
ZTE CORPORATION11.05%24 284
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.99%23 570
