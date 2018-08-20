Belden : Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a
quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable
on October 4, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2018.
The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. also declared a quarterly dividend
to holders of the 6.75% series B mandatory convertible preferred stock
of $168.75 per share, payable on October 15, 2018 to shareholders of
record as of October 1, 2018.
