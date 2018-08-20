Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Belden Inc.    BDC

BELDEN INC. (BDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/20 09:53:52 pm
69.115 USD   -0.45%
08:58pBELDEN : Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
08/17BELDEN : Opioids cost Indiana $43.3 billion
AQ
08/08BELDEN : TripWire
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Belden : Declares Quarterly Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on October 4, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2018.

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. also declared a quarterly dividend to holders of the 6.75% series B mandatory convertible preferred stock of $168.75 per share, payable on October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2018.

About Belden
Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELDEN INC.
08:58pBELDEN : Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
08/17BELDEN : Opioids cost Indiana $43.3 billion
AQ
08/08BELDEN : TripWire
PU
08/06BELDEN INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/04BELDEN : Opioids cost Indiana $11 million per day. How are leaders and businesse..
AQ
08/01BELDEN : Live Media Production
PU
08/01BELDEN : Restructuring costs hurt Belden's bottom line as sales soar
AQ
08/01BELDEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01BELDEN INC. (NYSE : BDC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
08/01BELDEN INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:33aTracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/01Belden (BDC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Belden +6.9% on Q2 beat, boosted guidance 
08/01Belden Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Belden beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 655 M
EBIT 2018 457 M
Net income 2018 191 M
Debt 2018 958 M
Yield 2018 0,29%
P/E ratio 2018 20,70
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 2 822 M
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 85,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hendrikus Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Bryan C. Cressey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.-10.03%2 822
CISCO SYSTEMS19.77%215 721
QUALCOMM3.19%97 049
ERICSSON33.56%26 189
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.20%20 131
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS36.14%19 957
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.