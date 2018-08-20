Belden : Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on October 4, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2018.

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. also declared a quarterly dividend to holders of the 6.75% series B mandatory convertible preferred stock of $168.75 per share, payable on October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2018.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005558/en/