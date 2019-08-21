Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Belden Inc.    BDC

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 01:45:50 pm
44.95 USD   +2.95%
01:01pBELDEN : Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
07/31BELDEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31BELDEN : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Belden : Declares Quarterly Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on October 7, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2019.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELDEN INC.
01:01pBELDEN : Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
08/05BELDEN INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/31BELDEN INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/31BELDEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31BELDEN : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019
BU
07/22BELDEN : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31
BU
07/11BELDEN : Announces Mandatory Conversion of 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible ..
BU
07/03BELDEN INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/03BELDEN : Promotes Roel Vestjens to Chief Operating Officer
BU
06/18BELDEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 506 M
EBIT 2019 370 M
Net income 2019 147 M
Debt 2019 1 019 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 1 984 M
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 55,50  $
Last Close Price 43,66  $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Bryan C. Cressey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.4.52%1 984
CISCO SYSTEMS11.93%205 176
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD27.44%41 512
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS52.46%29 037
NOKIA OYJ-7.65%28 841
ERICSSON AB4.57%27 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group