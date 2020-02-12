Log in
BELDEN INC.

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
News 
News

Belden : Declares Quarterly Dividends

02/12/2020 | 12:01pm EST

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on April 7, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


© Business Wire 2020
12:01pBELDEN : Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
02/11BELDEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/04BELDEN INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/04BELDEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04BELDEN : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
BU
02/04BLACK DRAGON CAPITAL : to Acquire Grass Valley from Belden Inc.
PR
02/04BELDEN : Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest Grass Valley
BU
01/23BELDEN : to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on February 4
BU
2019BELDEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BELDEN : to Host 2019 Investor Day Webcast and Reaffirm Fourth Quarter and Full ..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 095 M
EBIT 2020 305 M
Net income 2020 117 M
Debt 2020 790 M
Yield 2020 0,39%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,42x
Capitalization 2 325 M
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,60  $
Last Close Price 51,14  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Roel Vestjens Chief Operating Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Lead Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.-7.69%2 325
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,2.44%208 422
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.25%54 815
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.14.47%31 605
ERICSSON AB8.36%30 592
NOKIA OYJ23.18%24 961
