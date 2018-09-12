Log in
BELDEN INC. (BDC)

BELDEN INC. (BDC)
09/12 10:02:00 pm
69.77 USD   +0.72%
09/12BELDEN : Live Media Production
PU
08/27BELDEN : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
08/20BELDEN : Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
Belden : Live Media Production

September 12, 2018

MONTREAL, September 12, 2018 - Grass Valley, a Belden Brand and Arena Television will demonstrate their collaboration to drive live UHD HDR IP productions at IBC 2018. On display in Hall 9 beside the Grass Valley booth (9.A01), the new OBZ end-to-end IP UHD HDR truck - the newest in Arena's fleet of IP-enabled OB trucks - will show how IP-based infrastructures and workflows can be optimized for live OB production environments.

As consumers demand more content and better quality images, broadcasters are under pressure to deliver compelling, immersive viewing experiences. When it comes to live content, this means giving audiences an experience that is as good as seeing the content in-person. With consumer investments in 4K television sets also rising, the demand for higher resolution content is increasing exponentially. The need for efficient, flexible production workflows that are both scalable and future-oriented is critical, and this is where IP comes into play.

'As the demand for live UHD content increases, OB companies need agile and dynamic infrastructures to help them meet their customers' demands. An IP-based setup provides unprecedented scalability and production flexibility,' commented Richard Yeowart, group managing director, Arena Television. 'Whether there's a requirement for a remote 'pod' or a need to connect two or more trucks together to form a web of signals, IP makes these tasks happen quickly and easily. Handling real time media over IP does require a shift in skillset, but since building our first IP truck OBX in 2016, IP has become second nature for our talented engineers. Throughout our partnership with Grass Valley, the company has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to helping our team continue to make this transition as seamless as possible.'

IP is the bedrock that creates a completely format-agnostic production backbone, eliminating the complexity of quad SDI environments and delivering powerful, yet compact switching. Production teams have the flexibility to meet the demands of any production, regardless of size or format. As new video or audio formats become production standards, the Grass Valley-delivered system enables Arena to seamlessly handle the transition.

Yeowart added: 'From one truck to the next, we have learned how to use subtle adjustments to make the most efficient use of the kit and bandwidth available, creating sleek and elegant systems. Product developments have allowed us to handle elemental audio flows more efficiently too. The relationship with Grass Valley has been key throughout. No other vendor could match the depth and breadth of IP solutions - from cameras and gateway cards to processing platforms -needed to make our plans for an IP-enabled fleet a success. We are delighted to be showing OBZ alongside the Grass Valley booth at IBC 2018.'

'As broadcasters, OB and production companies seek to future-proof their businesses and leverage greater flexibility and efficiency, IP delivers the capability and agility they need for mission critical live UHD HDR production,' said Mark Hilton, vice president, Live, Grass Valley. 'We are very proud to be showcasing our partnership with Arena Television at IBC 2018 to give visitors insight into how IP revolutionizes the OB environment, optimizing it to meet the needs of a shifting market.'

As the leader in open standards-based IP solutions, Grass Valley has become the de facto choice for the world's leading OB companies as they continue to invest in scalable, flexible infrastructures that meet the challenges they face, regardless of complexity. Grass Valley's IP solutions have been central components for some of the world's major entertainment and sporting events, supporting customers as they deliver new services and unmatched content to audiences around the globe.

###

For information about Grass Valley solutions and services, please visit grassvalley.com.

Grass Valley is focused on empowering customers to create, control and connect content wherever, however and whenever it is consumed. In this ever-changing media landscape, content remains the most important element. Many of our customers are faced with the need to create and support new workflows while continuing to operate their legacy workflows, simultaneously broadcasting through traditional channels, Over-The-Top platforms, and Video-On-Demand as well as to tablets, PCs, and mobile devices.

We provide the innovative tools and expertise to help customers improve the efficiency of their operations while telling better stories to attract and keep viewers. With Grass Valley's integrated solutions that enable flexibility, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, quality and scalability, broadcasters and content creators have what they need to sustain their businesses. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been in the broadcast business for nearly 60 years and is part of St. Louis-based Belden Inc. For more information, visit www.belden.com.

Disclaimer

Belden Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 21:42:04 UTC
