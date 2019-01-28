Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Belden Inc.    BDC

BELDEN INC. (BDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Belden : NEP Europe Strengthens its Market Position in 4K UHD and IP Live Production with 75 Grass Valley Cameras

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:44pm EST

MONTREAL, January 28, 2019 - NEP Europe has selected Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, to enhance its capability with 75 IP-enabled 4K UHD HDR cameras and accompanying base stations. Strengthening its position as one of the world's leading outsourced production partners, NEP has taken delivery of the new live production equipment for deployment across its fleet of OB trucks and studios.

The new LDX 86N 4K cameras, along with XCU Universe UXF camera base stations, enable the delivery of unmatched picture quality with the flexibility to switch from native 4K UHD to HD, with 15 F-stop HDR operation. The added IP connectivity also allows NEP to seamlessly meet a range of live production needs, including remote production. Forty-five of the cameras will be upgrades of NEP's existing Grass Valley cameras in Germany and the remaining 30 will replace NEP's cameras from another manufacturer at the company's Italian operation.

'We have a strong reputation for delivering first class, premium content services to our clients and for bringing together the right technology to support the most complex production requirements,' said Paul Henriksen, president, NEP Europe. 'We have a longstanding relationship with Grass Valley - they understand our needs as an organization, and we know they are unmatched when it comes to delivering the high-quality solutions we demand. The advanced IP connectivity in these cameras will help us support increasingly diverse live productions, and also provide flawless native 4K images that our clients expect. Having Grass Valley as our primary camera supplier will greatly benefit us and our clients.'

Each new camera is equipped with a DirectIP license to support uncompressed signal distribution. Using the DirectIP configuration, signals can be transmitted from the camera to the XCU base station via a standard IP network connection.

'In today's increasingly competitive mediascape, Grass Valley's standards-based end-to-end IP solutions give our customers the scalability and flexibility required to quickly adapt to different production models - with no limits on their ability to tell powerful stories with stunning pictures,' said Tim Banks, vice president, EMEA at Grass Valley. 'We have been partnering with NEP Worldwide for many years and we are proud that the company has chosen to work with us again as it takes these important next steps of IP adoption in Europe.'

###

For information about Grass Valley solutions and services, please visit grassvalley.com.

Grass Valley is focused on empowering customers to create, control and connect content wherever, however and whenever it is consumed. In this ever-changing media landscape, content remains the most important element. Many of our customers are faced with the need to create and support new workflows while continuing to operate their legacy workflows, simultaneously broadcasting through traditional channels, Over-The-Top platforms, and Video-On-Demand as well as to tablets, PCs, and mobile devices.

We provide the innovative tools and expertise to help customers improve the efficiency of their operations while telling better stories to attract and keep viewers. With Grass Valley's integrated solutions that enable flexibility, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, quality and scalability, broadcasters and content creators have what they need to sustain their businesses. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been in the broadcast business for nearly 60 years and is part of St. Louis-based Belden Inc. For more information, visit www.belden.com.

Disclaimer

Belden Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 03:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELDEN INC.
10:44pBELDEN : NEP Europe Strengthens its Market Position in 4K UHD and IP Live Produc..
PU
01/21BELDEN : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 20
BU
01/05BELDEN : Soars 6.61% on January 04
AQ
01/04Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Bel..
BU
01/03BELDEN : Hagens Berman Notifies Belden (BDC) Investors of the Firm's Investigati..
PR
2018BELDEN : Shorts Increased By 1.19%
AQ
2018BELDEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Belden Inc. (BDC)
PR
2018BELDEN Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
2018Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden In..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 598 M
EBIT 2018 427 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 1 024 M
Yield 2018 0,37%
P/E ratio 2018 8,83
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 2 153 M
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Bryan C. Cressey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.27.17%2 153
CISCO SYSTEMS6.46%207 399
QUALCOMM-9.86%62 184
NOKIA OYJ14.16%36 909
ERICSSON AB4.06%29 908
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.99%18 995
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.