Belden : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, today reported fiscal second quarter 2019 results for the period ended June 30, 2019. Second Quarter 2019 Revenues for the quarter totaled $637.5 million, decreasing $31.1 million, or 4.7%, compared to $668.6 million in the second quarter 2018. Net income was $42.2 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 46.2%, from the prior-year period. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 6.6% compared to 4.3% in the prior-year period. EPS totaled $0.84 compared to $0.49 in the second quarter 2018. Adjusted revenues for the quarter also totaled $637.5 million, decreasing $33.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to adjusted revenues of $671.4 million in the second quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter was 15.9%, compared to 18.3% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $1.39 compared to $1.52 in the second quarter 2018. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release. John Stroup, President, CEO, and Chairman of Belden Inc., said, “Revenues were consistent with our expectations across most of our portfolio in the second quarter, but demand trends softened in some of our key Industrial markets. Cash flow generation continues to improve, and I am pleased to report 24% growth in cash flow from operations.” Outlook “We now expect a more challenging demand environment in our Industrial markets in the second half, so we are reducing our revenue and EPS expectations for the remainder of the year. Despite this near-term outlook revision, we remain extremely well positioned to benefit from a number of long-term secular trends,” said Mr. Stroup. The Company expects third quarter 2019 revenues to be $620 - $645 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.485 - $2.535 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.520 - $2.595 billion. The Company expects third quarter 2019 GAAP EPS to be $0.84 - $1.04. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects GAAP EPS of $3.44 - $3.84, compared to prior guidance of $3.86 - $4.36. The Company expects third quarter 2019 adjusted EPS to be $1.32 - $1.52. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects adjusted EPS of $5.38 - $5.78, compared to prior guidance of $5.65 - $6.15. Earnings Conference Call Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss results of the quarter. The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 888-599-8686; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 720-543-0302. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time. Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS) All references to Net Income and EPS within this earnings release refer to net income attributable to Belden and income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders, respectively. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.belden.com. BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 637,530 $ 668,639 $ 1,224,705 $ 1,274,204 Cost of sales (396,507 ) (411,043 ) (758,954 ) (786,014 ) Gross profit 241,023 257,596 465,751 488,190 Selling, general and administrative expenses (122,482 ) (138,842 ) (245,270 ) (263,714 ) Research and development expenses (35,034 ) (37,209 ) (69,188 ) (74,310 ) Amortization of intangibles (22,368 ) (25,039 ) (45,709 ) (49,457 ) Operating income 61,139 56,506 105,584 100,709 Interest expense, net (14,168 ) (15,088 ) (28,361 ) (32,066 ) Non-operating pension benefit (cost) 481 (257 ) 1,028 (532 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (3,030 ) — (22,990 ) Income before taxes 47,452 38,131 78,251 45,121 Income tax expense (5,162 ) (9,339 ) (10,783 ) (13,759 ) Net income 42,290 28,792 67,468 31,362 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 90 (77 ) 66 (125 ) Net income attributable to Belden 42,200 28,869 67,402 31,487 Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,733 8,733 17,466 17,466 Net income attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 33,467 $ 20,136 $ 49,936 $ 14,021 Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 39,389 40,735 39,405 41,184 Diluted 39,611 40,974 39,635 41,492 Basic income per share attributable to Belden common stockholders: $ 0.85 $ 0.49 $ 1.27 $ 0.34 Diluted income per share attributable to Belden common stockholders: $ 0.84 $ 0.49 $ 1.26 $ 0.34 Common stock dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Enterprise Solutions Industrial Solutions Total Segments (In thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 369,862 $ 267,668 $ 637,530 Segment EBITDA 53,483 47,458 100,941 Segment EBITDA margin 14.5 % 17.7 % 15.8 % Depreciation expense 7,540 4,761 12,301 Amortization of intangibles 9,320 13,048 22,368 Amortization of software development intangible assets 1,044 28 1,072 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,082 — 3,082 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 718 — 718 For the three months ended July 1, 2018 Segment Revenues $ 399,695 $ 271,746 $ 671,441 Segment EBITDA 70,281 53,225 123,506 Segment EBITDA margin 17.6 % 19.6 % 18.4 % Depreciation expense 7,153 4,873 12,026 Amortization of intangibles 11,809 13,230 25,039 Amortization of software development intangible assets 488 — 488 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 22,887 2,041 24,928 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 1,036 — 1,036 Deferred revenue adjustments 2,802 — 2,802 For the six months ended June 30, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 696,389 $ 528,316 $ 1,224,705 Segment EBITDA 93,041 94,917 187,958 Segment EBITDA margin 13.4 % 18.0 % 15.3 % Depreciation expense 15,273 9,748 25,021 Amortization of intangibles 19,490 26,219 45,709 Amortization of software development intangible assets 1,958 51 2,009 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 6,860 — 6,860 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 2,031 — 2,031 For the six months ended July 1, 2018 Segment Revenues $ 750,685 $ 528,179 $ 1,278,864 Segment EBITDA 127,733 99,651 227,384 Segment EBITDA margin 17.0 % 18.9 % 17.8 % Depreciation expense 14,373 9,518 23,891 Amortization of intangibles 22,979 26,478 49,457 Amortization of software development intangible assets 724 — 724 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 37,421 7,901 45,322 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 1,538 — 1,538 Deferred revenue adjustments 4,660 — 4,660 BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands) Total Segment Revenues $ 637,530 $ 671,441 $ 1,224,705 $ 1,278,864 Deferred revenue adjustments — (2,802 ) — (4,660 ) Consolidated Revenues $ 637,530 $ 668,639 $ 1,224,705 $ 1,274,204 Total Segment EBITDA $ 100,941 $ 123,506 $ 187,958 $ 227,384 Eliminations (261 ) (681 ) (744 ) (989 ) Total non-operating pension benefit (cost) 481 (257 ) 1,028 (532 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) 101,161 122,568 188,242 225,863 Amortization of intangibles (22,368 ) (25,039 ) (45,709 ) (49,457 ) Interest expense, net (14,168 ) (15,088 ) (28,361 ) (32,066 ) Depreciation expense (12,301 ) (12,026 ) (25,021 ) (23,891 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (3,082 ) (24,928 ) (6,860 ) (45,322 ) Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions (718 ) (1,036 ) (2,031 ) (1,538 ) Amortization of software development intangible assets (1,072 ) (488 ) (2,009 ) (724 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (3,030 ) — (22,990 ) Deferred revenue adjustments — (2,802 ) — (4,660 ) Loss on sale of assets — — — (94 ) Consolidated income before taxes $ 47,452 $ 38,131 $ 78,251 $ 45,121 (1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,243 $ 420,610 Receivables, net 451,487 465,939 Inventories, net 309,711 316,418 Other current assets 60,017 55,757 Total current assets 1,116,458 1,258,724 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 383,067 365,970 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84,099 — Goodwill 1,607,848 1,557,653 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 506,706 511,093 Deferred income taxes 90,112 56,018 Other long-lived assets 34,690 29,863 $ 3,822,980 $ 3,779,321 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 266,897 $ 352,646 Accrued liabilities 323,124 364,276 Total current liabilities 590,021 716,922 Long-term debt 1,457,571 1,463,200 Postretirement benefits 131,023 132,791 Deferred income taxes 79,224 39,943 Long-term operating lease liabilities 77,679 — Other long-term liabilities 53,929 38,877 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 503 503 Additional paid-in capital 1,143,494 1,139,395 Retained earnings 967,970 922,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,591 ) (74,907 ) Treasury stock (621,167 ) (599,845 ) Total Belden stockholders’ equity 1,428,210 1,387,147 Noncontrolling interests 5,323 441 Total stockholders’ equity 1,433,533 1,387,588 $ 3,822,980 $ 3,779,321 BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 67,468 31,362 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,739 74,072 Share-based compensation 7,594 7,868 Loss on debt extinguishment — 22,990 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes and acquired businesses: Receivables 20,329 (12,370 ) Inventories 17,351 (14,486 ) Accounts payable (91,542 ) (84,689 ) Accrued liabilities (59,410 ) (30,351 ) Income taxes (12,361 ) (4,142 ) Other assets 5,092 (17,275 ) Other liabilities (5,615 ) (2,341 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 21,645 (29,362 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (50,769 ) (39,493 ) Cash used to acquire businesses, net of cash acquired (50,517 ) (84,580 ) Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets 19 1,517 Proceeds from disposal of business — 40,171 Net cash used for investing activities (101,267 ) (82,385 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under share repurchase program (22,815 ) (100,000 ) Cash dividends paid (21,448 ) (22,034 ) Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards (2,002 ) (1,579 ) Other (173 ) — Payments under borrowing arrangements — (484,757 ) Debt issuance costs paid — (7,469 ) Redemption of stockholders' rights agreement — (411 ) Borrowings under credit arrangements — 431,270 Net cash used for financing activities (46,438 ) (184,980 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 693 (2,932 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (125,367 ) (299,659 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 420,610 561,108 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 295,243 $ 261,449 BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited) In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability. We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies. Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight. Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP revenues $ 637,530 $ 668,639 $ 1,224,705 $ 1,274,204 Deferred revenue adjustments — 2,802 — 4,660 Adjusted revenues $ 637,530 $ 671,441 $ 1,224,705 $ 1,278,864 GAAP gross profit $ 241,023 $ 257,596 $ 465,751 $ 488,190 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 423 7,231 985 16,662 Deferred revenue adjustments — 2,802 — 4,660 Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions 718 773 718 1,275 Amortization of software development intangible assets 1,072 488 2,009 724 Adjusted gross profit $ 243,236 $ 268,890 $ 469,463 $ 511,511 GAAP gross profit margin 37.8 % 38.5 % 38.0 % 38.3 % Adjusted gross profit margin 38.2 % 40.0 % 38.3 % 40.0 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ (122,482 ) $ (138,842 ) $ (245,270 ) $ (263,714 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,335 14,544 5,111 23,946 Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions — 263 1,313 263 Loss on sale of assets — — — 94 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ (120,147 ) $ (124,035 ) $ (238,846 ) $ (239,411 ) GAAP research and development expenses $ (35,034 ) $ (37,209 ) $ (69,188 ) $ (74,310 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 326 3,153 763 4,714 Adjusted research and development expenses $ (34,708 ) $ (34,056 ) $ (68,425 ) $ (69,596 ) GAAP net income attributable to Belden $ 42,200 $ 28,869 $ 67,402 $ 31,487 Interest expense, net 14,168 15,088 28,361 32,066 Income tax expense 5,162 9,339 10,783 13,759 Loss on debt extinguishment — 3,030 — 22,990 Non-controlling interests 90 (77 ) 66 (125 ) Total non-operating adjustments 19,420 27,380 39,210 68,690 Amortization of intangible assets 22,368 25,039 45,709 49,457 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,082 24,928 6,860 45,322 Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions 718 1,036 2,031 1,538 Amortization of software development intangible assets 1,072 488 2,009 724 Deferred revenue adjustments — 2,802 — 4,660 Loss on sale of assets — — — 94 Total operating income adjustments 27,240 54,293 56,609 101,795 Depreciation expense 12,301 12,026 25,021 23,891 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,161 $ 122,568 $ 188,242 $ 225,863 GAAP net income margin 6.6 % 4.3 % 5.5 % 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9 % 18.3 % 15.4 % 17.7 % GAAP net income attributable to Belden $ 42,200 $ 28,869 $ 67,402 $ 31,487 Operating income adjustments from above 27,240 54,293 56,609 101,795 Loss on debt extinguishment — 3,030 — 22,990 Tax effect of adjustments above (5,053 ) (13,577 ) (11,472 ) (25,689 ) Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enactment — — — (473 ) Amortization expense attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax — (16 ) — (33 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Belden $ 64,387 $ 72,599 $ 112,539 $ 130,077 GAAP net income attributable to Belden $ 42,200 $ 28,869 $ 67,402 $ 31,487 Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,733 8,733 17,466 17,466 GAAP net income attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 33,467 $ 20,136 $ 49,936 $ 14,021 Adjusted net income attributable to Belden $ 64,387 $ 72,599 $ 112,539 $ 130,077 Less: Preferred stock dividends — — 17,466 — Adjusted net income attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 64,387 $ 72,599 $ 95,073 $ 130,077 GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.84 $ 0.49 $ 1.26 $ 0.34 Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 1.39 $ 1.52 $ 2.40 $ 2.69 GAAP diluted weighted average shares 39,611 40,974 39,635 41,492 Adjustment for assumed conversion of preferred stock into common stock 6,857 6,857 — 6,857 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares 46,468 47,831 39,635 48,349 BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited) We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands) GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 67,705 $ 54,498 $ 21,645 $ (29,362 ) Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets (27,165 ) (22,101 ) (50,750 ) (37,976 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 40,540 $ 32,397 $ (29,105 ) $ (67,338 ) BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

2019 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

September 29, 2019

September 29, 2019 Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $5.38 - $5.78 $1.32 - $1.52 Amortization of intangible assets (1.69) (0.41) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (0.20) (0.06) Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions (0.05) (0.01) GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $3.44 - $3.84 $0.84 - $1.04 Our guidance for income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of tangible assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known. Forward-Looking Statements This release and any statements made by us concerning the release may contain forward-looking statements including our expectations for the second quarter and full-year 2019. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guide,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); the inability to achieve our strategic priorities in emerging markets; the increased influence of chief information officers and similar high-level executives; the presence of substitute products in the marketplace; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products and competitive responses to our products; the increased prevalence of cloud computing; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company’s strategic plan; the impact of changes in global tariffs and trade agreements; difficulty in forecasting revenue due to the unpredictable timing of orders related to customer projects; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties, including changes in currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws and variability in the Company’s quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the impact of a challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the competitiveness of the global markets in which we operate; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the cost and availability of raw materials including copper, plastic compounds, electronic components, and other materials; the inability to obtain components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; disruptions in the Company’s information systems including due to cyber-attacks; perceived or actual product failures; risks related to the use of open source software; disruption of, or changes in, the Company’s key distribution channels; the inability to retain senior management and key employees; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors. For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 20, 2019. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. About Belden Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005201/en/

