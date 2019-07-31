Belden : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, today reported fiscal second quarter 2019 results for the period ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019
Revenues for the quarter totaled $637.5 million, decreasing $31.1 million, or 4.7%, compared to $668.6 million in the second quarter 2018. Net income was $42.2 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 46.2%, from the prior-year period. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 6.6% compared to 4.3% in the prior-year period. EPS totaled $0.84 compared to $0.49 in the second quarter 2018.
Adjusted revenues for the quarter also totaled $637.5 million, decreasing $33.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to adjusted revenues of $671.4 million in the second quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter was 15.9%, compared to 18.3% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $1.39 compared to $1.52 in the second quarter 2018. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.
John Stroup, President, CEO, and Chairman of Belden Inc., said, “Revenues were consistent with our expectations across most of our portfolio in the second quarter, but demand trends softened in some of our key Industrial markets. Cash flow generation continues to improve, and I am pleased to report 24% growth in cash flow from operations.”
Outlook
“We now expect a more challenging demand environment in our Industrial markets in the second half, so we are reducing our revenue and EPS expectations for the remainder of the year. Despite this near-term outlook revision, we remain extremely well positioned to benefit from a number of long-term secular trends,” said Mr. Stroup.
The Company expects third quarter 2019 revenues to be $620 - $645 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.485 - $2.535 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.520 - $2.595 billion.
The Company expects third quarter 2019 GAAP EPS to be $0.84 - $1.04. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects GAAP EPS of $3.44 - $3.84, compared to prior guidance of $3.86 - $4.36.
The Company expects third quarter 2019 adjusted EPS to be $1.32 - $1.52. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects adjusted EPS of $5.38 - $5.78, compared to prior guidance of $5.65 - $6.15.
Earnings Conference Call
Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)
All references to Net Income and EPS within this earnings release refer to net income attributable to Belden and income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders, respectively.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.belden.com.
BELDEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
(In thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
$
637,530
$
668,639
$
1,224,705
$
1,274,204
Cost of sales
(396,507
)
(411,043
)
(758,954
)
(786,014
)
Gross profit
241,023
257,596
465,751
488,190
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(122,482
)
(138,842
)
(245,270
)
(263,714
)
Research and development expenses
(35,034
)
(37,209
)
(69,188
)
(74,310
)
Amortization of intangibles
(22,368
)
(25,039
)
(45,709
)
(49,457
)
Operating income
61,139
56,506
105,584
100,709
Interest expense, net
(14,168
)
(15,088
)
(28,361
)
(32,066
)
Non-operating pension benefit (cost)
481
(257
)
1,028
(532
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
(3,030
)
—
(22,990
)
Income before taxes
47,452
38,131
78,251
45,121
Income tax expense
(5,162
)
(9,339
)
(10,783
)
(13,759
)
Net income
42,290
28,792
67,468
31,362
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
90
(77
)
66
(125
)
Net income attributable to Belden
42,200
28,869
67,402
31,487
Less: Preferred stock dividends
8,733
8,733
17,466
17,466
Net income attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
33,467
$
20,136
$
49,936
$
14,021
Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents:
Basic
39,389
40,735
39,405
41,184
Diluted
39,611
40,974
39,635
41,492
Basic income per share attributable to Belden common stockholders:
$
0.85
$
0.49
$
1.27
$
0.34
Diluted income per share attributable to Belden common stockholders:
$
0.84
$
0.49
$
1.26
$
0.34
Common stock dividends declared per share
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.10
$
0.10
BELDEN INC.
OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Enterprise
Solutions
Industrial
Solutions
Total
Segments
(In thousands, except percentages)
For the three months ended June 30, 2019
Segment Revenues
$
369,862
$
267,668
$
637,530
Segment EBITDA
53,483
47,458
100,941
Segment EBITDA margin
14.5
%
17.7
%
15.8
%
Depreciation expense
7,540
4,761
12,301
Amortization of intangibles
9,320
13,048
22,368
Amortization of software development intangible assets
1,044
28
1,072
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
3,082
—
3,082
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
718
—
718
For the three months ended July 1, 2018
Segment Revenues
$
399,695
$
271,746
$
671,441
Segment EBITDA
70,281
53,225
123,506
Segment EBITDA margin
17.6
%
19.6
%
18.4
%
Depreciation expense
7,153
4,873
12,026
Amortization of intangibles
11,809
13,230
25,039
Amortization of software development intangible assets
488
—
488
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
22,887
2,041
24,928
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
1,036
—
1,036
Deferred revenue adjustments
2,802
—
2,802
For the six months ended June 30, 2019
Segment Revenues
$
696,389
$
528,316
$
1,224,705
Segment EBITDA
93,041
94,917
187,958
Segment EBITDA margin
13.4
%
18.0
%
15.3
%
Depreciation expense
15,273
9,748
25,021
Amortization of intangibles
19,490
26,219
45,709
Amortization of software development intangible assets
1,958
51
2,009
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
6,860
—
6,860
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
2,031
—
2,031
For the six months ended July 1, 2018
Segment Revenues
$
750,685
$
528,179
$
1,278,864
Segment EBITDA
127,733
99,651
227,384
Segment EBITDA margin
17.0
%
18.9
%
17.8
%
Depreciation expense
14,373
9,518
23,891
Amortization of intangibles
22,979
26,478
49,457
Amortization of software development intangible assets
724
—
724
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
37,421
7,901
45,322
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
1,538
—
1,538
Deferred revenue adjustments
4,660
—
4,660
BELDEN INC.
OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
(In thousands)
Total Segment Revenues
$
637,530
$
671,441
$
1,224,705
$
1,278,864
Deferred revenue adjustments
—
(2,802
)
—
(4,660
)
Consolidated Revenues
$
637,530
$
668,639
$
1,224,705
$
1,274,204
Total Segment EBITDA
$
100,941
$
123,506
$
187,958
$
227,384
Eliminations
(261
)
(681
)
(744
)
(989
)
Total non-operating pension benefit (cost)
481
(257
)
1,028
(532
)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)
101,161
122,568
188,242
225,863
Amortization of intangibles
(22,368
)
(25,039
)
(45,709
)
(49,457
)
Interest expense, net
(14,168
)
(15,088
)
(28,361
)
(32,066
)
Depreciation expense
(12,301
)
(12,026
)
(25,021
)
(23,891
)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
(3,082
)
(24,928
)
(6,860
)
(45,322
)
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
(718
)
(1,036
)
(2,031
)
(1,538
)
Amortization of software development intangible assets
(1,072
)
(488
)
(2,009
)
(724
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
(3,030
)
—
(22,990
)
Deferred revenue adjustments
—
(2,802
)
—
(4,660
)
Loss on sale of assets
—
—
—
(94
)
Consolidated income before taxes
$
47,452
$
38,131
$
78,251
$
45,121
(1)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.
BELDEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
295,243
$
420,610
Receivables, net
451,487
465,939
Inventories, net
309,711
316,418
Other current assets
60,017
55,757
Total current assets
1,116,458
1,258,724
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation
383,067
365,970
Operating lease right-of-use assets
84,099
—
Goodwill
1,607,848
1,557,653
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
506,706
511,093
Deferred income taxes
90,112
56,018
Other long-lived assets
34,690
29,863
$
3,822,980
$
3,779,321
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
266,897
$
352,646
Accrued liabilities
323,124
364,276
Total current liabilities
590,021
716,922
Long-term debt
1,457,571
1,463,200
Postretirement benefits
131,023
132,791
Deferred income taxes
79,224
39,943
Long-term operating lease liabilities
77,679
—
Other long-term liabilities
53,929
38,877
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
1
1
Common stock
503
503
Additional paid-in capital
1,143,494
1,139,395
Retained earnings
967,970
922,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(62,591
)
(74,907
)
Treasury stock
(621,167
)
(599,845
)
Total Belden stockholders’ equity
1,428,210
1,387,147
Noncontrolling interests
5,323
441
Total stockholders’ equity
1,433,533
1,387,588
$
3,822,980
$
3,779,321
BELDEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
67,468
31,362
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
72,739
74,072
Share-based compensation
7,594
7,868
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
22,990
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes and acquired businesses:
Receivables
20,329
(12,370
)
Inventories
17,351
(14,486
)
Accounts payable
(91,542
)
(84,689
)
Accrued liabilities
(59,410
)
(30,351
)
Income taxes
(12,361
)
(4,142
)
Other assets
5,092
(17,275
)
Other liabilities
(5,615
)
(2,341
)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
21,645
(29,362
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(50,769
)
(39,493
)
Cash used to acquire businesses, net of cash acquired
(50,517
)
(84,580
)
Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets
19
1,517
Proceeds from disposal of business
—
40,171
Net cash used for investing activities
(101,267
)
(82,385
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments under share repurchase program
(22,815
)
(100,000
)
Cash dividends paid
(21,448
)
(22,034
)
Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards
(2,002
)
(1,579
)
Other
(173
)
—
Payments under borrowing arrangements
—
(484,757
)
Debt issuance costs paid
—
(7,469
)
Redemption of stockholders' rights agreement
—
(411
)
Borrowings under credit arrangements
—
431,270
Net cash used for financing activities
(46,438
)
(184,980
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
693
(2,932
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(125,367
)
(299,659
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
420,610
561,108
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
295,243
$
261,449
BELDEN INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.
We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies. Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.
Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
GAAP revenues
$
637,530
$
668,639
$
1,224,705
$
1,274,204
Deferred revenue adjustments
—
2,802
—
4,660
Adjusted revenues
$
637,530
$
671,441
$
1,224,705
$
1,278,864
GAAP gross profit
$
241,023
$
257,596
$
465,751
$
488,190
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
423
7,231
985
16,662
Deferred revenue adjustments
—
2,802
—
4,660
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
718
773
718
1,275
Amortization of software development intangible assets
1,072
488
2,009
724
Adjusted gross profit
$
243,236
$
268,890
$
469,463
$
511,511
GAAP gross profit margin
37.8
%
38.5
%
38.0
%
38.3
%
Adjusted gross profit margin
38.2
%
40.0
%
38.3
%
40.0
%
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(122,482
)
$
(138,842
)
$
(245,270
)
$
(263,714
)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
2,335
14,544
5,111
23,946
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
—
263
1,313
263
Loss on sale of assets
—
—
—
94
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(120,147
)
$
(124,035
)
$
(238,846
)
$
(239,411
)
GAAP research and development expenses
$
(35,034
)
$
(37,209
)
$
(69,188
)
$
(74,310
)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
326
3,153
763
4,714
Adjusted research and development expenses
$
(34,708
)
$
(34,056
)
$
(68,425
)
$
(69,596
)
GAAP net income attributable to Belden
$
42,200
$
28,869
$
67,402
$
31,487
Interest expense, net
14,168
15,088
28,361
32,066
Income tax expense
5,162
9,339
10,783
13,759
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
3,030
—
22,990
Non-controlling interests
90
(77
)
66
(125
)
Total non-operating adjustments
19,420
27,380
39,210
68,690
Amortization of intangible assets
22,368
25,039
45,709
49,457
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
3,082
24,928
6,860
45,322
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
718
1,036
2,031
1,538
Amortization of software development intangible assets
1,072
488
2,009
724
Deferred revenue adjustments
—
2,802
—
4,660
Loss on sale of assets
—
—
—
94
Total operating income adjustments
27,240
54,293
56,609
101,795
Depreciation expense
12,301
12,026
25,021
23,891
Adjusted EBITDA
$
101,161
$
122,568
$
188,242
$
225,863
GAAP net income margin
6.6
%
4.3
%
5.5
%
2.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
15.9
%
18.3
%
15.4
%
17.7
%
GAAP net income attributable to Belden
$
42,200
$
28,869
$
67,402
$
31,487
Operating income adjustments from above
27,240
54,293
56,609
101,795
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
3,030
—
22,990
Tax effect of adjustments above
(5,053
)
(13,577
)
(11,472
)
(25,689
)
Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enactment
—
—
—
(473
)
Amortization expense attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax
—
(16
)
—
(33
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Belden
$
64,387
$
72,599
$
112,539
$
130,077
GAAP net income attributable to Belden
$
42,200
$
28,869
$
67,402
$
31,487
Less: Preferred stock dividends
8,733
8,733
17,466
17,466
GAAP net income attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
33,467
$
20,136
$
49,936
$
14,021
Adjusted net income attributable to Belden
$
64,387
$
72,599
$
112,539
$
130,077
Less: Preferred stock dividends
—
—
17,466
—
Adjusted net income attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
64,387
$
72,599
$
95,073
$
130,077
GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
0.84
$
0.49
$
1.26
$
0.34
Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
1.39
$
1.52
$
2.40
$
2.69
GAAP diluted weighted average shares
39,611
40,974
39,635
41,492
Adjustment for assumed conversion of preferred stock into common stock
6,857
6,857
—
6,857
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares
46,468
47,831
39,635
48,349
BELDEN INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
June 30, 2019
July 1, 2018
(In thousands)
GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
67,705
$
54,498
$
21,645
$
(29,362
)
Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets
(27,165
)
(22,101
)
(50,750
)
(37,976
)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$
40,540
$
32,397
$
(29,105
)
$
(67,338
)
BELDEN INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
2019 EARNINGS GUIDANCE
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended
September 29, 2019
Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders
$5.38 - $5.78
$1.32 - $1.52
Amortization of intangible assets
(1.69)
(0.41)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
(0.20)
(0.06)
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
(0.05)
(0.01)
GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders
$3.44 - $3.84
$0.84 - $1.04
Our guidance for income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of tangible assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known.
