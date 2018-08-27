Log in
BELDEN INC. (BDC)
Belden : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

08/27/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor events. Specifics regarding the events are as follows:

  • Citi Global Technology Conference in New York, NY. Henk Derksen, SVP Finance and CFO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on September 6.
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV. John Stroup, President, CEO, and Chairman, will present at 12:20 PM ET on September 13. This event will be webcast and available for replay at Belden’s investor.belden.com website.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


© Business Wire 2018
