Belden : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end
signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, today
announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor events.
Specifics regarding the events are as follows:
-
Citi Global Technology Conference in New York, NY. Henk Derksen, SVP
Finance and CFO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on September 6.
-
Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV. John Stroup,
President, CEO, and Chairman, will present at 12:20 PM ET on September
13. This event will be webcast and available for replay at Belden’s
investor.belden.com website.
About Belden
Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet
the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and
enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and
secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video
needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global
transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is
headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North
and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com
or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005597/en/