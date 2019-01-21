Log in
Nyse  >  Belden Inc.    BDC

BELDEN INC. (BDC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:02:01 pm
52.87 USD   +0.72%
2016BELDEN INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2013BELDEN INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012BELDEN INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Belden : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 20

01/21/2019 | 01:06pm EST

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, will report results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, before trading begins on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 877-260-1479; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 334-323-0522. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

BDC-E


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 599 M
EBIT 2018 428 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 1 024 M
Yield 2018 0,38%
P/E ratio 2018 8,74
P/E ratio 2019 12,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 2 131 M
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Bryan C. Cressey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.26.57%2 131
CISCO SYSTEMS3.92%202 453
QUALCOMM-2.88%66 996
NOKIA OYJ5.45%33 959
ERICSSON AB-1.08%28 472
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.49%18 900
