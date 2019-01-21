Belden : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 20

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end
signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, will
report results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018,
before trading begins on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Management will
discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m.
Eastern.
The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via
the Internet at http://investor.belden.com.
The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 877-260-1479; the
dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 334-323-0522. A
replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor
relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.
About Belden
Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet
the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and
enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and
secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video
needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global
transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is
headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North
and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com
or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.
BDC-E
