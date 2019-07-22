Log in
BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
Belden : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31

07/22/2019

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, will report results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before trading begins on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 888-599-8686; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 720-543-0302. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

BDC-E


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 555 M
EBIT 2019 401 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 998 M
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 2 127 M
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 63,67  $
Last Close Price 53,90  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Bryan C. Cressey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.29.04%2 127
CISCO SYSTEMS32.38%245 543
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD7.51%35 943
ERICSSON AB7.75%29 673
NOKIA OYJ-8.92%28 782
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.83%27 835
