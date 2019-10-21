Belden : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 30

Log in
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 29, 2019, before trading begins on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 888-599-8686; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 720-543-0302. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

BDC-E


© Business Wire 2019
